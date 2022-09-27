College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Iowa 21 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines might face their toughest test yet as they head to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!

Better yet, we're inviting you to celebrate with us ahead of the game Saturday.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT, but the festivities begin an hour ahead of time. Bring your school spirit and join us at Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn at 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT to get in on the action and have a chance to be on live national TV.

In addition to being able to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer in action, there will be a chance to win game tickets, land some free swag, check out celebrity guests and more.

For details on how to find our set, check out the map here:

The game itself could be a classic. While the Wolverines are 4-0 and boast a high-powered offense led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, who is third in the nation at 7.47 yards per carry, the Hawkeyes (3-1) boast a stout defense that allows a nation-leading 5.8 points per game.

The game will be called by FOX Sports' top crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

You can also join RJ Young, host of "The Number One College Football Show," for a live online watch party during the game. Young will be joined by special guests as well, including former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards and former Iowa defensive lineman Ettore Ewen, aka "Big E" of the WWE.

