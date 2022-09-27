College Football Ohio State's defense is on the right track, Joel Klatt explains 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Defense wins championships.

It is one of the most frequently stated axioms in sports, especially football. It is posted inside locker rooms, on the walls in weight rooms, and is a constant reminder from coaches across all levels of the game.

One of those coaches is Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who arrived in Columbus earlier this year after serving as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State since 2018.

The 57-year-old Knowles is charged with fixing the Buckeyes’ defensive woes, which have been an issue over the past two seasons.

Ohio State’s defense ranked 59th in total defense and 38th in scoring defense last season. The unit gave up 30-plus points on five separate occasions, including a combined 90 points in the team’s final two games of the season — a 42-27 loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale and a 48-45 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

The Buckeyes’ defense looks much improved through four games this season, holding opponents to just 16 points per contest. OSU currently ranks 18th in total defense and 21st in scoring defense heading into a Week 5 matchup against Big Ten foe Rutgers.

Meanwhile, Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud and the OSU offense continue to put up video game-like numbers, averaging nearly 49 points per game and putting up more than 550 yards per contest.

"We know what they are on offense … they’re a championship-level offense," FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt said. "That is not a surprise, but to win a national championship, you have to play requisite defense."



Klatt addressed why Ohio State’s improvement on the defensive side of the ball is vital to the team’s national championship hopes on the latest episode of his podcast, " The Joel Klatt Show. "

Klatt pointed out that there were only two teams that have won national championships over the past 12 years that did not feature a top-25 defense — Auburn (2010 season) and LSU (2019 season).

Both of those teams were led by Heisman-winning quarterbacks — Cam Newton and Joe Burrow — who put together two of the greatest single-season performances in college football history.

Stroud could be on his way to doing that as well, as the Buckeyes’ junior signal-caller ranks first in the FBS in touchdown passes (16) and second in QBR (207.5) through the first month of the season.

C.J. Stroud throws five TDs in victory over Toledo Ohio State's QB put on a clinic against the Toledo Rockets, throwing for 367 yards and five touchdowns in the 77-21 victory.

However, having an elite-level defense to complement an already high-scoring offense could prove to be a dangerous recipe.

"We know that Jim Knowles is starting to fix this defense," Klatt said. "I know that with this offense … if they continue to stay at those points — 18th in total defense and 21st in scoring defense — then this is a national championship team waiting to happen."

The Buckeyes’ defense has been especially stout against opposing quarterbacks through four weeks. They have held all four opposing starting quarterbacks to under 200 yards passing and have only surrendered three total passing touchdowns while adding two interceptions.

"I don’t know if they’re going to win it this year or not, but at least they’re going to be closer than the team that tried to go beat Alabama a couple of years ago," Klatt said. "At least so far, it looks like Ohio State has that requisite defense."

