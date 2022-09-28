College Football Michigan-Iowa, Oklahoma State-Baylor: CFB Week 5 by the numbers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the college football season features a host of good matchups, including a pair of big-time matchups on FOX.

Starting things off on Saturday with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff, No. 4 Michigan will take on gritty Big Ten foe Iowa.

Later on FOX, No. 9 Oklahoma State takes on No. 16 Baylor in a contest with major Big 12 implications.

Meanwhile, on FS1, No. 13 Oregon takes on Stanford as the Ducks seek their fourth-straight victory.

But those are not the only big games we're keeping an eye on this week.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 5.

SATURDAY

No. 4 Michigan (4-0) at Iowa (3-1)

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

43-15-4: Michigan's all-time record in this series, including a 42-3 victory in the Big Ten Championship Game last season.

31: Michigan has been ranked in 31 straight weeks, including 15 straight weeks in the top 10.

234.3: Michigan averages 234.3 yards per game on the ground, ninth in the nation.

7.47: Wolverines running back Blake Corum is averaging 7.47 yards per carry, third in FBS.

5-3: Iowa is 5-3 vs. top-five teams under coach Kirk Ferentz, including 5-1 in its last six.

23: Iowa’s defense has allowed just 23 points in its first four games of the season — the fewest points it's allowed in the past 66 years.

5.8: Iowa leads the nation in scoring defense, giving up 5.8 PPG.

No. 7 Kentucky (4-0) at No. 14 Ole Miss (4-0)

Noon ET

1978: The last time Kentucky won at Ole Miss. This is the first time since 1958 that both teams have been ranked when they met.

9: Kentucky is seeking a ninth straight win, which would be its longest winning streak since 1977 (and third-longest streak in school history).

15.0: Kentucky QB Will Levis leads the SEC in passing yards per completion, at 15.0. He's also third in passing efficiency (174.0) and in passing touchdowns (10).

12: Ole Miss has won 12 straight home games, the longest such streak since 1960-1964.

0.50: Ole Miss leads the SEC and is No. 6 nationally in sacks allowed per game.

No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0) at No. 16 Baylor (3-1)

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

22-19: Oklahoma State leads the all-time series, 22-19, but Baylor has won six of the last nine.

10: The Cowboys have now reached the top 10 of the AP poll at some point in 11 of the past 15 seasons.

6-1: Oklahoma State has only lost one of its last seven games against a ranked opponent.

36: Cowboys coach Mike Gundy's 36 career wins vs. AP Top 25 opponents trails only Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney among active coaches at their current schools.

30: Baylor has held 18 straight opponents under 30 points.

9: The Bears have won nine straight at home and are 11-2 there under Dave Aranda.

93: Baylor has won 93 games since 2011, the second-most among FBS teams in Texas. (Texas A&M has 95).

No. 2 Alabama (4-0) at No. 20 Arkansas (3-1)

3:30 p.m. ET

14: Alabama leads the all-time series only 22-8, but has won 14 straight, including 42-35 at home last season.

52-3: This is Nick Saban's record at Alabama in the month of October. He is also 14-1 in SEC road openers since he arrived in 2007, with the lone loss coming at Ole Miss in 2014.

18.6%: The Crimson Tide lead the SEC and rank second nationally in third-down conversion defense.

2007: Arkansas has not beaten a top-five team since topping No. 1 LSU in 2007.

13-4: The Hogs have won 13 of 17 games when scoring first under coach Sam Pittman.

20: Arkansas leads the country in sacks with 20, four more than the next closest team.

No. 22 Wake Forest (3-1) vs. No. 23 Florida State (4-0)

3:30 p.m. ET

30-8-1: Florida State has dominated the series all-time, though Wake has won the last two.

171: Wake Forest has scored 171 points through four games, a team record.

30: Wake Forest is the only program in the ACC to average at least 30.0 per game in each of the last five seasons, the fourth-longest streak in ACC history.

2015: That's the last time Florida State started a season 5-0.

1.25: The Seminoles are allowing an average of 1.25 sacks per game, second-lowest in the ACC.

165.8: Florida State’s defense ranks first in the ACC and 16th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 165.8 yards per game through the air.

Michigan State (2-2) at Maryland (3-1)

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

10-2: Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-2, including four straight wins.

6.1: Michigan State's average of 6.1 yards per play is just eight in the Big Ten.

43.3%: The Spartans are allowing opponents to convert 43.3% of third downs, the second-highest in the Big Ten.

12: The Spartans are tied for the Big Ten lead in sacks.

4: With only four takeaways on the season, Maryland ranks behind only Ohio State (three) among Big Ten teams.

6: The Terps have won six straight against unranked teams.

93.3%: Maryland has scored on 15 of 16 red-zone drives this season.

West Virginia (2-2) at Texas (2-2)

7:30 p.m. on FS1

6-5: West Virginia has a slight edge in the all-time series, thanks to a 31-23 victory last season.

110: No Big 12 team has allowed more points this season than West Virginia.

.492: The Mountaineers are No. 21 nationally in third-down conversions (.492) and No. 5 in fourth-down conversions (.900).

2: Texas has only two takeaways this season, tied for the fewest in the Big 12.

33.3%: The Longhorns have only converted a third of their third downs, trailing only Kansas State (32.2%) among Big 12 teams.

141.5: Texas running back Bijan Robinson leads the Big 12 in all-purpose yards (141.5 YPG). He also leads the conference in rushing touchdowns (seven), total touchdowns (eight), scoring (12.0 PPG) and total points scored (36).

No. 10 N.C. State (4-0) at No. 5 Clemson (4-0)

7:30 p.m. ET

59-29-1: Clemson has dominated the all-time series, including 15 wins in the last 17 meetings dating back to 2004.

2002: That's the last time the Wolfpack won at Clemson. That's also the last time they were ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll.

+97: N.C. State's point differential is the best in the ACC.

55-1: Clemson is an FBS-best 55-1 at home in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014). That includes 36 straight wins, the nation’s longest home win streak.

11-6: Clemson is 11-6 against AP Top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff era, with all six losses coming to College Football Playoff participants.

42-7: This is Clemson's record in night games since 2015.

Arizona State (1-3) at No. 7 USC (4-0)

10:30 p.m. ET

23-14: USC leads the all-time series and has won five of the last seven meetings.

22.8: ASU's 22.8 PPG average is the second-worst in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils are also converting just 28.3% of their third downs, also second-worst in the Pac-12.

294: The Devils have the most penalty yards in the Pac-12 through four weeks.

0: USC is the only team in the country to not turn the ball over yet this season. The Trojans also lead the FBS in forcing 14 turnovers. No other Pac-12 team has more than eight.

40+: The Trojans have five passes of at least 40 yards this season, tied for the most in the Pac-12.

42.3: USC is second in the Pac-12, 17th in FBS at 42.3 PPG.

28.8%: USC's third-down defense ranks No. 2 in the Pac-12.

Stanford (1-2) at No. 13 Oregon (3-1)

8 p.m. on FS1

50-34-1: Stanford leads the all-time series, and has won six of the last nine meetings.

4-4: Under David Shaw, Stanford is 4-4 against the Ducks when they are ranked.

17: David Shaw has led his Cardinal to 17 wins over top 15 opponents, including six on the road.

-10: Stanford is struggling in the turnover margin department this season.

77: Only Alabama (87) Clemson (86) and Ohio State (85) have more home wins since 2009 than Oregon.

29: The 29 fourth-quarter points Oregon scored at Washington State last week are its most fourth-quarter points since at least 1971.

8: The Ducks have won eight straight against unranked teams.

0: Oregon is the only FBS team yet to allow a sack this season.

