College football odds Week 14: How to bet UCF-Tulane

The UCF Knights and Tulane Green Wave face off Saturday in a battle for the American Athletic Conference championship.

The 9-3 Knights have losses this season to Louisville, Eastern Carolina and Navy. They come into this matchup after defeating South Florida 46-39 in Week 12.

On the other side of the ball are the Green Wave. They are 10-2 on the season, with losses to Southern Miss and UCF. The Green Waves are on a two-game winning streak with victories over SMU and Cincinnati.

Will the Knights win the rematch and the conference title this weekend? Or will Tulane avenge its loss to the Knights in Week 14?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between UCF and Tulane, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 22 UCF at No. 18 Tulane (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Tulane -3.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise UCF covers)
Moneyline: Tulane -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); UCF +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The first meeting between these two was a shootout.

Tulane and UCF combined for 69 points and over 850 yards of total offense in a game where defense was basically optional. But when you look deeper, an insanely explosive first quarter sets the tone.

Three touchdowns in the first frame opened the floodgates up, and the Under didn’t have a chance. However, everything is on tape for these defenses to make the proper adjustments this weekend. It also doesn’t help that UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is dealing with a hobbled ankle.

If Plumlee can’t boogie about the cabin, it’ll change the dimensions of a very diverse offense. Let’s not forget that Plumlee rushed for 176 yards in the first meeting. Things will be a lot different if he’s limited.

This won’t be popular, but I’m going Under.

PICK: Under 56.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

