College football odds: Lines for conference championship games

There will be plenty at stake this week in Week 14 as teams are competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals or an invitation to a major bowl game.

Here is everything you need to know about college football odds for Week 14 for Power 5 conference title games and conference championship games involving ranked teams — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game ( with all college football odds via FOX Bet ).

UPCOMING GAMES

Western Kentucky vs. No. 22 UTSA (7 p.m. ET Friday, CBSSN)

Point spread: Western Kentucky -1 (Western Kentucky favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise UTSA covers)

Moneyline: Western Kentucky is -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); UTSA is +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 71.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Oregon @ No. 19 Utah (8 p.m. ET Friday, ABC)

Point spread: Utah -3 (Utah favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Oregon covers)

Moneyline: Utah is -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Oregon is +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Baylor @ No. 7 Oklahoma State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -4 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State is -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Baylor is +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Utah State @ No. 21 San Diego State (3 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: San Diego State -5 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Utah State covers)

Moneyline: San Diego State is -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Utah State is +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 1 Georgia @ No. 3 Alabama (4 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -6.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Alabama covers)

Moneyline: Georgia is -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Alabama is +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 24 Houston @ No. 4 Cincinnati (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Cincinnati -10.5 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Houston covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati is -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Houston is +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Michigan @ No. 16 Iowa (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -11.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Michigan is -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Iowa is +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 Pittsburgh @ No. 18 Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -3 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh is -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Wake Forest is +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 72.5 points scored by both teams combined

