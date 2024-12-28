College Football
Brawl breaks out near end of Military Bowl with 1 bloodied ref, 8 players ejected
Updated Dec. 28, 2024 10:19 p.m. ET

Rahjai Harris broke free for an 86-yard touchdown run with 1:33 remaining, giving East Carolina a pulsating 26-21 victory over NC State in the Military Bowl in a game that descended into a wild brawl in the final minute.

Harris had 220 of ECU's 326 yards rushing, and his sensational sprint near the end of the game gave the Pirates (8-5) the lead back after they'd blown a 13-point advantage in the fourth. But after an interception by Dontavius Nash ended NC State's final drive, East Carolina's attempt to run out the clock was interrupted by a large-scale fight between the two in-state rivals — who play each other again to start next season.

Three players for ECU and five for NC State were ejected.

Umpire Rod Tucker inadvertently took a helmet to the face and received medical attention as blood was seen dripping from his face. Meanwhile, referee Jonathan Noli read off all eight ejections from a small index card.

This is the second straight NC State game in which the Wolfpack were involved in a scuffle. It also happened after their win over UNC in the regular-season finale when NC State players planted a flag on the Tar Heels' field. The ACC fined and publicly reprimanded both schools.

On Saturday, ECU (8-5) trailed 21-20 and took over the ball at its own 14, and after two incompletions, the Pirates decided to run the ball with Harris. He had a good hole to the left for a big gain, then cut back past the final defender on his way to the end zone.

CJ Bailey threw three touchdown passes for the Wolfpack (6-7), who rallied from a 20-7 deficit in the fourth. Bailey threw a 15-yard scoring strike to Justin Joly on fourth down, then NC State forced ECU's first punt of the game and took the lead on a trick play.

Bailey handed off to Hollywood Smothers, then Smothers pitched to Keenan Jackson, who pitched the ball back to Bailey. The NC State quarterback quickly dumped the ball off to Smothers, who had plenty of blockers in front of him and went all the way to the end zone for a 33-yard TD and a 21-20 lead.

It wasn't enough as the ACC completed a desultory day. ACC teams are 1-9 in postseason bowls and playoff games this year after four more went down Saturday. North Carolina (Fenway), Boston College (Pinstripe), Miami (Pop Tarts) and NC State (Military) all lost.

Louisville, Duke and Virginia Tech still have games in the coming days for the league.

ECU quarterback Katin Houser opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run. After an East Carolina field goal, Bailey got the Wolfpack on the board with an 8-yard scoring pass to Dacari Collins in the second quarter.

The Pirates led 13-7 at halftime and then drove for a touchdown to start the third quarter. After Houser's 4-yard TD run, ECU lined up to go for 2, but after a delay of game penalty had to kick the extra point.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

