Big 12 announces football tiebreaking process for championship game

The Big 12 announced football tiebreaking procedures for the 2024 title game in what's the first season of a new-look conference on Friday.

Those new teams are former Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Meanwhile, Oklahoma and Texas departed the Big 12 for the SEC. In all, the Big 12 now has 16 teams.

Of note, a pair of upcoming games, those being Baylor-Utah in Week 2 and Arizona-Kansas State in Week 3, won't count as conference games, as the matchups were scheduled prior to Utah and Arizona becoming members of the Big 12.

The format of the top two conference records appearing in the title game remains unchanged, but the format for when two teams' conference records are tied at the end of the regular season has been revealed.

The list of tiebreaking criteria in order, according to the Big 12, is:

Head-to-head record Win percentage against all common conference opponents Win percentage against next highest-placed common opponent in standings Combined winning percentage in conference games of conference opponents Overall win total Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team rating score metric) Coin toss

The 2024 Big 12 Championship Game is set to take place on Saturday, December 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the winner representing the conference as an Automatic Qualifier (AQ) in the 2024 College Football Playoff.

