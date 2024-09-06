Big 12 announces football tiebreaking process for championship game
The Big 12 announced football tiebreaking procedures for the 2024 title game in what's the first season of a new-look conference on Friday.
Those new teams are former Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Meanwhile, Oklahoma and Texas departed the Big 12 for the SEC. In all, the Big 12 now has 16 teams.
Of note, a pair of upcoming games, those being Baylor-Utah in Week 2 and Arizona-Kansas State in Week 3, won't count as conference games, as the matchups were scheduled prior to Utah and Arizona becoming members of the Big 12.
The format of the top two conference records appearing in the title game remains unchanged, but the format for when two teams' conference records are tied at the end of the regular season has been revealed.
The list of tiebreaking criteria in order, according to the Big 12, is:
- Head-to-head record
- Win percentage against all common conference opponents
- Win percentage against next highest-placed common opponent in standings
- Combined winning percentage in conference games of conference opponents
- Overall win total
- Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team rating score metric)
- Coin toss
The 2024 Big 12 Championship Game is set to take place on Saturday, December 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the winner representing the conference as an Automatic Qualifier (AQ) in the 2024 College Football Playoff.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State on top; Nebraska cracks top 25
Colorado HC Deion Sanders 'loved' Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's debut
USC Trojans retire numbers of Heisman winners Caleb Williams and Reggie Bush
-
2024 College Football picks Week 2: Fade Colorado; Michigan to cover
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian focused on improved depth, leadership ahead of Michigan game
College football Week 2 preview: Michigan hosts Texas, Shedeur Sanders vs. Dylan Raiola
-
Michigan's Sherrone Moore has been coaching without a signed contract
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State, Penn State, USC on top after Week 1
-
2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State on top; Nebraska cracks top 25
Colorado HC Deion Sanders 'loved' Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's debut
USC Trojans retire numbers of Heisman winners Caleb Williams and Reggie Bush
-
2024 College Football picks Week 2: Fade Colorado; Michigan to cover
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian focused on improved depth, leadership ahead of Michigan game
College football Week 2 preview: Michigan hosts Texas, Shedeur Sanders vs. Dylan Raiola
-
Michigan's Sherrone Moore has been coaching without a signed contract
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State, Penn State, USC on top after Week 1