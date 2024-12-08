AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas, PSU top poll going into CFP
Georgia moved up to No. 2 behind Oregon in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday, Texas and Penn State remained in the top five after losing conference championship games and Arizona State appeared in the top 10 for the first time in a decade.
Unbeaten Oregon, with its win over Penn State in the Big Ten title game, will go into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 team for the eighth straight week and the unanimous choice for the sixth in a row. The poll was released shortly before the CFP rankings.
Alabama and SMU, both hoping for the final at-large spot in the playoff, were Nos. 11 and 12, respectively, in the Top 25.
Georgia's overtime win over Texas in the SEC title game earned the Bulldogs a three-spot promotion. The Bulldogs, like Oregon, locked up a first-round bye in the CFP.
Notre Dame, idle Saturday and in line for an at-large playoff bid, rose one spot to No. 3 for its highest ranking since late in the 2020 season. Texas and Penn State each slipped two spots and were set to be at-large playoff picks.
Ohio State, Tennessee, Boise State, Indiana and Arizona State — all set to be in the playoff — rounded out the top 10.
Alabama remained No. 11 and SMU dropped three spots to No. 12 after its 34-31 loss to Clemson in the ACC title game. Clemson earned the ACC's automatic playoff bid and was No. 13 behind the Mustangs.
Arizona State's win over Iowa State in the Big 12 title game gave the Sun Devils their first 11-win season since 1996 and their first top-10 ranking since they were No. 7 following an 8-1 start in 2014.
Here's the full top 25:
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. Boise State
9. Indiana
10. Arizona State
11. Alabama
12. SMU
13. Clemson
14. South Carolina
15. Miami (Fla.)
16. Ole Miss
17. BYU
18. Iowa State
19. Army
20. Colorado
21. Illinois
22. Syracuse
23. Missouri
24. UNLV
25. Memphis
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 15 picks
2024 NCAA College Football Overtime Rules: How does OT work?
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Comparing blind résumés of bubble teams
-
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Georgia on top; Arizona State makes big move
College football coaching changes tracker: UCF brings back Scott Frost as HC
-
USC football once ruled California — Will Lincoln Riley's recruiting pivot pay off?
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders hints Raiders interest with 'legendary' post
10 best college football stadiums, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft
-
FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 15 picks
2024 NCAA College Football Overtime Rules: How does OT work?
2024-25 College Football Playoff: Comparing blind résumés of bubble teams
-
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Georgia on top; Arizona State makes big move
College football coaching changes tracker: UCF brings back Scott Frost as HC
-
USC football once ruled California — Will Lincoln Riley's recruiting pivot pay off?
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders hints Raiders interest with 'legendary' post
10 best college football stadiums, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft