College Football AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps to No. 5 after win over Texas Published Oct. 8, 2023 2:23 p.m. ET

Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, Miami’s late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in rankings and six basketball blue bloods made some history.

No. 1 Georgia — coming off its best game of the season, a rout of Kentucky — regained some of the first-place votes it lost in the AP Top 25 last week when it needed a late rally to stay unbeaten at Auburn.

The Bulldogs got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan received 11 first-place votes, as the Wolverines roll along unbeaten and untested.

Oklahoma jumped seven spots after beating Texas on Saturday to re-enter the top 10 for the first time since mid-September of last year, when it started tumbling toward a 6-7 season.

The Longhorns slipped six spots to No. 9.

No. 6 Penn State held its spot, as did No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon a week before their Pac-12 showdown.

USC dropped a spot to No. 10 after escaping with a three-overtime victory against Arizona. The Trojans have fallen three straight weeks, despite remaining unbeaten.

Miami managed to hang on to a spot in the rankings, dropping eight places after losing for the first time this season.

The traditional basketball powerhouses continue to shine on the gridiron in 2022.

The top six schools by appearances in the AP men’s college basketball poll are Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, UCLA and Louisville.

For the first time in the 87-year history of the AP football poll, all of those schools are ranked at the same time: North Carolina is No. 12, Louisville is 14th, Duke is No. 17, UCLA is 18th, Kansas is No. 23 and Kentucky No. 24.

Louisville jumped 11 spots to its highest ranking since 2017, after defeating Notre Dame to stay unbeaten.

The Irish slipped 11 spots to No. 21 after a second loss in three weeks to an undefeated team.

Here are the full rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. Texas

10. USC

11. Alabama

12. North Carolina

13. Ole Miss

14. Louisville

15. Oregon State

16. Utah

17. Duke

18. UCLA

T-19. Washington State

T-19. Tennessee

21. Notre Dame

22. LSU

23. Kansas

24. Kentucky

25. Miami

Reporting by The Associated Press.

