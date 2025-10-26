AP Top 25: Big 12 Lands Season-High 5 Teams; Vanderbilt Climbs to No. 9

The Big 12 has five teams in the Top 25 for the first time this season, Vanderbilt earned its highest ranking in 88 years and LSU dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday following its third loss in four games.

The top six was unchanged, with Ohio State holding the No. 1 spot for a ninth consecutive week, followed by Indiana , Texas A&M , Alabama , Georgia and Oregon .

The idle Buckeyes received 53 first-place votes and the Hoosiers got 11, six more than last week. Texas A&M was No. 1 on one ballot.

No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 8 Georgia Tech swapped spots, as did No. 9 Vanderbilt and Miami (Fla.) , which is tied at No. 10 with BYU .

The Big 12’s five ranked teams are BYU, No. 13 Texas Tech , No. 17 Cincinnati , No. 22 Houston and No. 24 Utah. The Big 12 last had five Top 25 teams in the Sept. 22, 2024, poll.

Houston, which knocked off then-No. 24 Arizona State 24-16 for its first road win against a ranked opponent since 2017, is in the Top 25 for the first time since the first two polls in 2022.

Vanderbilt's 17-10 win over then-No. 15 Missouri gave the Commodores a 7-1 start for the first time since 1941 and, at No. 9, its highest ranking since it was No. 7 for one week in 1937. Vandy has a program-record three regular-season wins over Top 25 opponents.

LSU was ranked as high as No. 3 for three weeks in September and in the top 10 for the first five polls. Road losses to Ole Miss and Vandy and this weekend's 24-point home loss against Texas A&M put the Tigers on the outside looking in.

It's the second straight year the Tigers have taken a fast fall. They were No. 8 a year ago and dropped out after three straight losses.

Full top 25:

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Ole Miss

8. Georgia Tech

9. Vanderbilt

10. Miami (Fla.)

10. BYU

11. Notre Dame

12. Texas Tech

13. Tennessee

14. Virginia

15. Louisville

16. Cincinnati

17. Oklahoma

18. Missouri

19. Texas

20. Michigan

21. Houston

22. USC

23. Utah

24. Memphis

Conference call

Reporting by The Associated Press.

