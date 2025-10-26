College Football
AP Top 25: Big 12 Lands Season-High 5 Teams; Vanderbilt Climbs to No. 9
College Football

AP Top 25: Big 12 Lands Season-High 5 Teams; Vanderbilt Climbs to No. 9

Published Oct. 26, 2025 2:23 p.m. ET

The Big 12 has five teams in the Top 25 for the first time this season, Vanderbilt earned its highest ranking in 88 years and LSU dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday following its third loss in four games.

The top six was unchanged, with Ohio State holding the No. 1 spot for a ninth consecutive week, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon.

The idle Buckeyes received 53 first-place votes and the Hoosiers got 11, six more than last week. Texas A&M was No. 1 on one ballot.

No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 8 Georgia Tech swapped spots, as did No. 9 Vanderbilt and Miami (Fla.), which is tied at No. 10 with BYU.

The Big 12’s five ranked teams are BYU, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 22 Houston and No. 24 Utah. The Big 12 last had five Top 25 teams in the Sept. 22, 2024, poll.

Houston, which knocked off then-No. 24 Arizona State 24-16 for its first road win against a ranked opponent since 2017, is in the Top 25 for the first time since the first two polls in 2022.

Vanderbilt's 17-10 win over then-No. 15 Missouri gave the Commodores a 7-1 start for the first time since 1941 and, at No. 9, its highest ranking since it was No. 7 for one week in 1937. Vandy has a program-record three regular-season wins over Top 25 opponents.

LSU was ranked as high as No. 3 for three weeks in September and in the top 10 for the first five polls. Road losses to Ole Miss and Vandy and this weekend's 24-point home loss against Texas A&M put the Tigers on the outside looking in.

It's the second straight year the Tigers have taken a fast fall. They were No. 8 a year ago and dropped out after three straight losses.

Full top 25:

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
10. Miami (Fla.)
10. BYU
11. Notre Dame
12. Texas Tech
13. Tennessee
14. Virginia
15. Louisville
16. Cincinnati
17. Oklahoma
18. Missouri
19. Texas
20. Michigan
21. Houston
22. USC
23. Utah
24. Memphis

Conference call

  • SEC (9): Nos. 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 14, 18, 19, 20.
  • Big Ten: (5): Nos. 1, 2, 6, 21, 23.
  • Big 12 (5): Nos. T-10, 13, 17, 22, 24.
  • ACC: (4): Nos. 8, T-10, 15, 16.
  • American (1): No. 25.
  • Independent (1): No. 12.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Steve Sarkisian Reportedly Interested in NFL Jobs? Agents Deny Communication

Steve Sarkisian Reportedly Interested in NFL Jobs? Agents Deny Communication

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes