College Football 2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer, Garrett Nussmeier Lead the Race Updated Sep. 7, 2025 1:31 a.m. ET

Week 2 of the college football season featured no shortage of standout performances, but none shined brighter than Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. The junior signal-caller racked up 344 total yards and led the Sooners to a 24-13 win over Michigan.

Mateer might have stolen the spotlight, but he wasn’t the only quarterback making noise in Week 2. Across the country, several others took big steps forward in the early Heisman race.

Here is a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the second full Saturday of the college football season.

John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma: +800

John Mateer was responsible for 344 total yards in Oklahoma's win over Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mateer jumped into the top spot in the early-season race for the Heisman Trophy after leading No. 18 Oklahoma to a 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan. He displayed tools as both a passer and runner on Saturday, throwing for 270 yards and one touchdown, and adding 82 yards and two scores on the ground.

Mateer transferred to Oklahoma from Washington State before the season and has transitioned to the Big 12 smoothly. The Sooners have produced four Heisman-winning quarterbacks. Mateer has a chance to be the fifth.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU: +850

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 237 yards and one touchdown against Louisiana Tech. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Nussmeier was the definition of steady for the second week in a row. He threw for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Tigers' 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech. While No. 3 LSU is 2-0, the Tigers will need Nussmeier to find another gear when SEC play starts.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami: +1100

Carson Beck has thrown for 472 yards and four touchdowns in two games with Miami. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Beck has been a stud through two weeks. The Georgia transfer made all the throws in a gutsy win over Notre Dame in Week 1, and was nearly perfect in No. 5 Miami's 45-7 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. He completed 22 of 24 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina: +1300

LaNorris Sellers #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks warms up prior to facing Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sellers didn't put up jaw-dropping numbers in South Carolina's 38-10 win over South Carolina State, but he didn't need to. The sophomore signal-caller completed 11 of 19 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 23 yards on the ground. Sellers and the Gamecocks open SEC play next weekend against Vanderbilt.

Arch Manning, QB, Texas: +1300

Arch Manning led Texas to its first win of the 2025 season on Saturday against San Jose State. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Manning bounced back from a shaky performance in Week 1 against Ohio State, leading Texas to a 38-7 win over San Jose State. The Longhorns QB threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon: +1400

Dante Moore has thrown for 479 yards and six touchdowns in two starts for Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moore skyrocketed up to the sixth-best Heisman odds after a second straight sublime performance. He threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns before being subbed out early in the third quarter of the Ducks' 69-3 win over Oklahoma State.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State: +1600

Jeremiah Smith caught two touchdowns against Grambling. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Smith bounced back on Satuday following a quiet performance in Week 1. The talented to-it-all wide receier needed just one half to put together a dominant performance. He caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 70-yard catch and run for his first score.

