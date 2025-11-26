2025 College Football Week 14 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Let's say hello to the end of the college football regular season. And while we're at it, let's say hello to getting back on track.

I can feel it in the air; Rivalry Week will be our get-right week before conference championship games get underway.

Last Week: 1-3

Season: 36-26-2

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

No. 6 Oregon @ Washington

This feels like a tough spot for the Ducks off the USC win last week. UW is a much better team at home and Oregon has a bunch of injuries affecting its offensive line and wide receiver group. I could see the Ducks struggling offensively and Demond Williams making a couple plays that could result in giving OU a big scare.

PICK: Washington (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points or win outright

No. 21 SMU @ California

It seemed near impossible to think the Ponies could be making a return trip to the ACC title game after an ugly 13-12 loss at Wake Forest, but Miami coughed up a lead and then SMU knocked off a bad BC team and a shorthanded Louisville. All that's left is a trip to Berkeley and a Cal team that just fired its coach off a loss to Stanford. If you haven't been paying attention to this dumb, beloved sport, of course, that means SMU is on upset alert here against talented QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

PICK: Cal (+13.5) to lose by fewer than 13.5 points or win outright

No. 14 Vanderbilt @ No. 19 Tennessee

I sense a bit of an edge to Josh Heupel’s Vols when they face Vandy. It seems like they really enjoy putting up big numbers against its in-state rival and a poor Vandy defense should again oblige. Florida has certainly disappointed this year, but that was an impressive, quick demolition Tennessee handed the Gators last week. I expect the Vols to win here as well.

PICK: Tennessee (-3) to win by more than 3 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Last Week: 1-2, -0.8

Season: 23-32, +11.1

Colorado State +115

Washington +220

Northwestern +215

Utah State +130

BEAR BYTES

Every team in the AP top 15 won last week. This week, things might not be as straightforward.

We’ve got a top-15 matchup in Ann Arbor, four other top-15 teams away from home against ranked opponents and seven others on the road against unranked opponents.

Buckle up.

No. 10 Alabama @ Auburn

Alabama’s last four trips to Jordan-Hare Stadium have resulted in wins by 3 and 2 points as 13.5- and 20.5-point favorites vs. 6-5 Auburn teams and then two losses as favorites of fewer than seven points.

No. 1 Ohio State @ No. 15 Michigan

There have been eight meetings between a top-15 Ohio State and a top-15 Michigan in Ann Arbor since 1978. Michigan has won six of the eight, including five times as an underdog. Last year snapped a 10-year run where each game went over the total.

Wisconsin @ Minnesota

Minnesota has won four of the last seven meetings. The Gophers went 4-23 in the previous 27 meetings.

Iowa @ Nebraska

Each of the last seven meetings was decided by seven points or fewer, four by exactly a field goal. The seven meetings were decided by a combined 32 points. Iowa has won six of the seven.

Virginia Tech @ No. 18 Virginia

Virginia is 1-19 in the last 20 games with Virginia Tech, including losses in all three games in which UVA was favored.

Boston College @ Syracuse

Syracuse has lost seven straight by an average of 28.2 PPG since the win at Clemson and has averaged 11 PPG in those seven games.

No. 4 Georgia @ No. 23 Georgia Tech

This is the second time Georgia and Georgia Tech will meet with both having at least nine wins. Georgia Tech won that game in 2014 as a 12.5-point 'dog in Athens.

No. 14 Vanderbilt @ No. 19 Tennessee

Tennessee has won six straight meetings against Vanderbilt by an average of 26.7 PPG, scoring 42.5 PPG in those six games.

No. 3 Texas A&M @ No. 16 Texas

Texas A&M is 3-0 on the road against ranked teams this season. Prior to this season, the Aggies had lost 13 straight road games against ranked teams and were 3-17 in their previous 20 road games against ranked teams. Texas has been an underdog nine times under Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns have pulled just one upset and that was at Alabama in 2023.

Clemson @ South Carolina

This is the first time since 2013 that South Carolina is favored over Clemson. The Tigers had been favored by at least a touchdown in nine of the last 10 meetings.

LSU @ No. 8 Oklahoma

This is the first time since 2021 LSU has been a double-digit underdog in a regular-season game against someone other than Alabama. LSU upset Florida at Tiger Stadium as a 12.5-point ‘dog. The previous year, LSU upset Florida as a 23-point ’dog in Gainesville.

No. 12 Miami @ No. 22 Pitt

With a win over Pitt, Miami will post consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time since 2002-03.

No. 7 Ole Miss @ Mississippi State

As Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin is 38-2 straight up as a favorite of at least a touchdown. Both losses came last year at Florida and then against Kentucky.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .