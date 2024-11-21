College Football 2024 College Football Week 13 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Nov. 21, 2024 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 13 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 13.

Record:

Last Week: 4-2

Season: 39-32-2

Iowa @ Maryland (noon, BTN)

Maryland has been bad since upsetting USC, but I can't see Iowa being this big a road favorite against any Big Ten team. Who knows what the Hawkeyes' quarterback situation is and, after seeing the options against UCLA last week, they aren't great. Look for the Terps to show a little grit in their final home game.

PICK: Maryland (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points, or win outright

Stanford @ Cal (3:30 p.m., ACCN)

Just a play off what happened last week and water finding its level. Cal lost at home to Syracuse as a double-digit favorite, while Stanford shocked Louisville as a massive underdog, coming back from double digits down. Expect those results last week to be outliers and Cal to take care of its rival and keep the Axe in Berkeley.

PICK: Cal (-14) to win by more than 14 points

Arizona @ TCU (3 p.m., ESPN+)

Arizona finally put together a complete game last week, but that was against lowly Houston. TCU has quietly put together a decent season after a turnover-filled loss to those same Cougars. Josh Hoover and the Horned Frogs offense probably won't be stopped too many times here against a Zona defense which has allowed 56 and 41 points in its last two road games.

PICK: TCU (-11.5) to win by more than 11.5 points

Pittsburgh @ Louisville (4 p.m., ESPN2)

Pitt’s QB situation is still muddied, and I wonder what the Panthers' mood will be after letting one get away against Clemson. On the other side, expect Jeff Brohm’s team to come out angry after an embarrassing loss at Stanford. This could get ugly.

PICK: Louisville (-8) to win by more than 8 points

No. 7 Alabama @ Oklahoma (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Oklahoma has struggled this season, but it's still a proud blue-blood program with a defensive-minded head coach that should be able to come up with some things to slow Alabama down. All this talk about him being on the hot seat should be a huge motivator for Brent Venables this week. We’ve seen Bama struggle moving the ball away from home against great defenses (see the loss at Tennessee) and solid SEC fronts (see the near loss to South Carolina). All this talk about the Tide controlling its fate to repeat as SEC champions is a little premature. Expect OU to play its best game of the season Saturday night and give the Tide — at minimum — a decent scare.

PICK: Oklahoma (+13.5) to lose by fewer than 13.5 points, or win outright

No. 15 Texas A&M @ Auburn (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Auburn is one of those teams where the power ratings and some of the efficiency ratings don’t mesh. Somehow, its only SEC win came over Kentucky, and the Tigers managed just seven points against Vandy. But the defense has shown up week in and week out, and since the Aggies are without Le’Veon Moss at RB, it may just be Marcel Reed attempting to be a one-man show. A&M may be caught looking ahead to Texas here.

PICK: Auburn (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Oklahoma +425

Kansas +115

Auburn +115

Maryland +200



Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

