College Football 2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Georgia on top; Arizona State makes big move Updated Dec. 8, 2024 2:00 a.m. ET

The Arizona State Sun Devils are going to make this College Football Playoff selection committee think about it. They're going to make this collection of suits secluded in a resort in Texas decide whether to keep Boise State in a spot that rewards it with being one of the four highest-ranked conference champions in the sport and a first-round bye.

After what has been a historic season for both programs — each certain to make the CFP for the first time in school history and each with a Heisman finalist at tailback — the Big 12 champion must feel like the depth of its league (four teams finished the season in a tie for first place) is good enough to rank it ahead of Boise State.

Meanwhile, the Broncos, who have won more games this season than the Sun Devils and whose only loss came on the final play of the game against the No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks, must feel like they have done enough to retain their position in the rankings.

The strength and volatility of the Big 12 is illustrated with four teams ranked in the CFP top 25 rankings. Perhaps the committee won't care about fairness or consistency in their final ranking. But we do, and we will hold them to it.

With that, here's a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 15 of the college football season:

1. Oregon (13-0)

Week 15 result: Defeated Penn State, 45-37

Dillon Gabriel threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns as Oregon added another top-five win to its perfect season. The Ducks will be the No. 1 seed in the first-ever 12-team CFP.

2. Georgia (11-2)

Week 15 result: Defeated Texas, 22-19 (OT)

Backup QB Gunner Stockton came off the bench after Carson Beck was injured and led the Dawgs to their second win over Texas this season. With the victory, Georgia secured its third SEC title under Kirby Smart and a first-round bye in the playoff.

3. Notre Dame (11-1)

Week 15 result: Idle

4. Penn State (11-2)

Week 15 result: Lost to Oregon, 45-37

Penn State's comeback attempt fell short as the Nittany Lions dropped to 1-24 vs. AP top-five opponents since 2000. They are now 1-14 against AP top-five teams under James Franklin.

5. Indiana (11-1)

Week 15 result: Idle

6. Texas (11-2)

Week 15 result: Lost to Georgia, 22-19 (OT)

Quinn Ewers threw for 358 yards, but he was sacked six times and threw two costly interceptions in the loss. He didn't get much help from the running game as the Longhorns finished with just 31 yards on the ground on 28 carries.

7. Ohio State (10-2)

Week 15 result: Idle

8. Arizona State (11-2)

Week 15 result: Defeated Iowa State, 45-19

Cam Skattebo put up more than 200 yards of offense and 170 on the ground as he propelled the Sun Devils to winning the Big 12 Championship in their first season in the conference. Arizona State is undefeated when Skattebo rushes for 100-plus yards in a game this season.

Kenny Dilligham has an argument for National Coach of the Year after flipping the 3-9 Sun Devils into an 11-win program that enters Sunday as one of the 12 teams who have earned the chance to play for the national title.

9. Clemson (10-3)

Week 15 result: Defeated SMU, 34-31

Cade Klubnik threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns and Nolan Hauser kicked a 56-yard game-winning field goal, the longest field goal in ACC Championship Game history.

10. Tennessee (10-2)

Week 15 result: Idle

11. Boise State (12-1)

Week 15 result: Defeated UNLV, 21-7

The Broncos rode another 200-yard rushing performance from dynamo Ashton Jeanty, who has rushed for nearly 2,500 yards this season and can break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record (2,629) in Boise State's first game in the College Football Playoff.

12. Alabama (9-3)

Week 15 result: Idle

13. Army (10-1)

Week 15 result: Defeated Tulane, 35-14

The Black Knights won the first conference title in school history. Army's only loss is against Notre Dame. It won a conference title. It is 11-1. It will not play in the CFP. Notre Dame's only loss is to Northern Illinois. It's 11-1. It didn't want a conference title. It will play in the CFP.

14. Miami (Fla.) (10-2)

Week 15 result: Idle

15. Iowa State (10-3)

Week 15 result: Lost to Arizona State, 45-19

The Cyclones turned the ball over three times on their first three possessions of the second half in the Big 12 title game, including two fumbles that led to three-straight touchdowns by the Sun Devils. The Cyclones had lost just three fumbles in the regular season. The program won 10 games for the first time in school history.

16. SMU (11-2)

Week 15 result: Lost to Clemson, 34-31

The Mustangs were down 24-7 at halftime before storming all the way back and tying up the game with 16 seconds remaining. Kevin Jennings threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score. Dabo Swinney thinks the Mustangs are deserving of a playoff spot.

17. Ole Miss (9-3)

Week 15 result: Idle

18. South Carolina (9-3)

Week 15 result: Idle

19. BYU (10-2)

Week 15 result: Idle

20. Texas A&M (8-4)

Week 15 result: Idle

21. Colorado (9-3)

Week 15 result: Idle

22. Memphis (10-2)

Week 15 result: Idle

23. Missouri (9-3)

Week 15 result: Idle

24. Illinois (9-3)

Week 15 result: Idle

25. Marshall (10-3)

Week 15 result: Defeated Louisiana, 31-3

Braylon Braxton threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 66 yards on the ground as Marshall cruised past Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him at @RJ_Young .

