College Football
2024 College Football odds Week 7: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
Published Oct. 11, 2024 10:57 a.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 7.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct 11.

2024 College Football Week 7 Odds

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

No. 16 Utah @ Arizona State (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -5.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)
Moneyline: Utah -218 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Arizona State +180 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 2:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Utah Utes
UTAH
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

Washington @ Iowa (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Iowa -3 (Iowa favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -142 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Washington +118 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Huskies
WASH
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA

Wisconsin @ Rutgers (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Line not available

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RUTG

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -14 (Texas favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)
Moneyline: Texas -675 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.48 total); Oklahoma +490 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $59 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
18
Oklahoma Sooners
OU

No. 4 Penn State @ USC (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Penn State -3.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise USC covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -180 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); USC +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
USC Trojans
USC

Purdue @ No. 23 Illinois (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Illinois -22.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Illinois -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Purdue +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Purdue Boilermakers
PUR
23
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL

Northwestern @ Maryland (8 p.m. FS1)

Point spread: Maryland -10.5 (Maryland favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
Moneyline: Maryland -385 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.60 total); Northwestern +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Northwestern Wildcats
NU
Maryland Terrapins
MD

Washington State @ Fresno State (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Washington State -3.5 (Washington State favored to win by more than -3.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)
Moneyline: Washington State -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Fresno State +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington State Cougars
WSU
Fresno State Bulldogs
FRESNST

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Oregon (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Ohio State -3 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Oregon covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Oregon +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
3
Oregon Ducks
ORE

No. 9 Ole Miss @ No. 13 LSU (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Ole Miss -3 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -155 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); LSU +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS
13
LSU Tigers
LSU

No. 11 Iowa State @ West Virginia (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Iowa State -3 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); West Virginia +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Iowa State Cyclones
IOWAST
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU

No. 18 Kansas State @ Colorado (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Kansas State -3.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Colorado +136 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:15 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE
Colorado Buffaloes
CU

