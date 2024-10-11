2024 College Football odds Week 7: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
It's time to dive into college football Week 7.
Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct 11.
2024 College Football Week 7 Odds
(All times ET)
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
No. 16 Utah @ Arizona State (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Utah -5.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)
Moneyline: Utah -218 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Arizona State +180 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
Washington @ Iowa (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Iowa -3 (Iowa favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -142 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Washington +118 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Wisconsin @ Rutgers (noon, BTN)
Point spread: Line not available
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Texas -14 (Texas favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)
Moneyline: Texas -675 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.48 total); Oklahoma +490 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $59 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined
No. 4 Penn State @ USC (3:30 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Penn State -3.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise USC covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -180 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); USC +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined
Purdue @ No. 23 Illinois (3:30 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: Illinois -22.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Illinois -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Purdue +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
Northwestern @ Maryland (8 p.m. FS1)
Point spread: Maryland -10.5 (Maryland favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
Moneyline: Maryland -385 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.60 total); Northwestern +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Washington State @ Fresno State (7 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: Washington State -3.5 (Washington State favored to win by more than -3.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)
Moneyline: Washington State -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Fresno State +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61 points scored by both teams combined
No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Oregon (7:30 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Ohio State -3 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Oregon covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Oregon +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined
No. 9 Ole Miss @ No. 13 LSU (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Ole Miss -3 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -155 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); LSU +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined
No. 11 Iowa State @ West Virginia (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Iowa State -3 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); West Virginia +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 18 Kansas State @ Colorado (10:15 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Kansas State -3.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Colorado +136 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined
