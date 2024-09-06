College Football 2024 College Football and NFL odds: Best bets for Texas-Michigan, Titans-Bears Published Sep. 6, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Stay hot, kid!

We hit all our college football best bets last week to sweep the board (4-0) and now the NFL regular season is here. What a time to be alive, eh?

I’ve got two college football bets and two NFL plays this weekend. Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

Texas (-7, O/U 42.5) at Michigan

I talked about Michigan +7.5 all week on "BetQL Daily" and tried to convince the boys on "Bear Bets" to fire. The hooks are gone, but I still like the Maize and Blue. Their defensive line is awesome, and there was definitely a reason we saw nothing but vanilla from the Wolverines' offense against Fresno State. This number was around a field goal in the summer and I just don’t believe Texas should be laying a full touchdown on the road in front of 100,000+ fans.

PICK: Michigan (+7) to lose by fewer than 7 points, or win outright

Boise State at Oregon (-19, O/U 60.5)



Expect some fireworks in Eugene. Oregon’s game last week against Idaho doesn’t concern me too much. If anything, it led to an intense week of practice with Dan Lanning screaming about details and focus. I’m thinking Oregon gets to 40 points rather easily. Then there’s Boise State. The Broncos beat Georgia Southern 56-45 last Saturday, a game in which the Eagles had almost 500 yards of total offense. Imagine what the Ducks are going to do. Quack.

PICK: Over 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, O/U 42.5)

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles is probably salivating right now. He gets to throw all sorts of pressures and coverages at a rookie quarterback making his first career NFL start on the road. Jayden Daniels will be a fine player over time, but this is not an ideal launching point for his career. Also, Washington’s secondary is abysmal, and it’s difficult to envision the Commanders slowing down Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Cade Otton. Lay it.

PICK: Buccaneers (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears (-3.5, O/U 44.5)

Looky here! Another rookie quarterback making his first start. If all goes to plan, Caleb Williams will hold the city of Chicago in his hands real soon. But if you think I’m laying 3.5 with the Bears, think again. The Titans rejoined the 21st century, bringing in offensive-minded head coach Brian Callahan, and I love the way they invested in the offensive line the last two drafts. Tennessee added some nice pieces on D, too. I’m not calling upset, but just imagine the Chicago sports pages if it actually happens.

PICK: Titans (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win outright

2024 Record: (4-0, +4.0 units)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and BetQL Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

