College Football 2024 College Football Conference Championship Games Published Nov. 15, 2024 2:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the 2024 college football season reaches its thrilling conclusion, all eyes are on the conference championship games that will determine the league champions and set the stage for the College Football Playoff. With intense rivalries, high stakes, and playoff berths on the line, these championship matchups promise to deliver some of the most exciting and unpredictable action of the year.

Here's a look at the 2024 college football conference championship games, including times, how to watch, and more:

Conference Championship Games

Friday, December 6

ADVERTISEMENT

American Championship Game

No. 2 seed at No. 1 seed

8:00 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Location TBD

CUSA Championship Game

No. 2 seed at No. 1 seed

8:00 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Location TBD

Mountain West Championship Game

No. 2 seed at No. 1 seed

8:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Location TBD

Colin Cowherd reacts to the CFP Projections | The Herd

Saturday, December 7

Big 12 Championship Game

No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed

12:00 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

MAC Championship Game

No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed

12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

SWAC Championship Game

East champ vs. West champ

2:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Location TBD

SEC Championship Game

No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed

4:00 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Sun Belt Championship Game

East champ vs. West champ

7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Location TBD

ACC Championship Game

No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed

8:00 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Big Ten Championship Game

No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed

8:00 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount+)

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more