Published Nov. 15, 2024 2:33 p.m. ET

As the 2024 college football season reaches its thrilling conclusion, all eyes are on the conference championship games that will determine the league champions and set the stage for the College Football Playoff. With intense rivalries, high stakes, and playoff berths on the line, these championship matchups promise to deliver some of the most exciting and unpredictable action of the year. 

Here's a look at the 2024 college football conference championship games, including times, how to watch, and more:

Conference Championship Games

Friday, December 6

American Championship Game

  • No. 2 seed at No. 1 seed
  • 8:00 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)
  • Location TBD

CUSA Championship Game

  • No. 2 seed at No. 1 seed
  • 8:00 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
  • Location TBD

Mountain West Championship Game

  • No. 2 seed at No. 1 seed
  • 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Location TBD

Saturday, December 7

Big 12 Championship Game 

  • No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed
  • 12:00 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)
  • AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

MAC Championship Game

  • No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed
  • 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Ford Field – Detroit, MI

SWAC Championship Game

  • East champ vs. West champ
  • 2:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
  • Location TBD

SEC Championship Game 

  • No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed
  • 4:00 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Sun Belt Championship Game

  • East champ vs. West champ
  • 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Location TBD

ACC Championship Game 

  • No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed
  • 8:00 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)
  • Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Big Ten Championship Game

  • No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed
  • 8:00 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount+)
  • Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
