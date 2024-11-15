College Football 2024 Big 12 Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch Published Nov. 15, 2024 10:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Big 12 Championship Game will be hosted by AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX as the two Big 12 teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games will face off.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s Big 12 Championship game, including date, time and TV channel.

When is the 2024 Big 12 Championship game?

The 2024 Big 12 Championship Game will kick off on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 12 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2024 Big 12 Championship game? What channel will it be on?

The 2024 Big Ten Championship game will be broadcast on ABC.

How can I stream the Big 12 Championship game or watch it without cable?

The game will be broadcast live on ABC. If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the Big 12 Championship on your local ABC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry ABC, including YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

Who is playing in the 2024 Big 12 Championship?

As the Big 12 football season comes to a close, there are a few teams that are beginning to widen the gap. BYU is starting strong with a 9-0 record going into Week 12, and closely on their heels is Colorado with a 7-2 start. Iowa State and Kansas State are also ranked with 7-2 records.

Stay up to date with our Big 12 standings page.

