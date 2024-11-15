College Football
2024 ACC Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch
Nov. 15, 2024

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC will host this year's edition of the ACC Championship Game.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s ACC Championship game, including date, time and TV channel.

When is the 2024 ACC Championship game?

The 2024 ACC Championship Game will kick off on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2024 ACC Championship game? What channel will it be on?

The 2024 ACC Championship game will be broadcast on ABC.

How can I stream the ACC Championship game or watch it without cable?

The game will be broadcast live on ABC. If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the ACC Championship on your local ABC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry ABC, including YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

Who is playing in the 2024 ACC Championship?

Currently, there are a few ACC frontrunners who are hoping to make their mark and play in the ACC Championship Game. Going into Week 12, SMU and Miami (FL) have just one loss each, with records of 8-1 and 9-1 respectively. However, Clemson is hot on their heels with a 7-2 record. 

Stay up to date with our ACC standings page.

