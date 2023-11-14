College Football 2023 Big Ten Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch Published Nov. 14, 2023 12:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Once again, Indianapolis will host the 13th Big Ten Football Championship Game as the champions of the East and West divisions square off.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s Big Ten Championship game, including date, time and TV channel.

When is the 2023 Big Ten Championship game?

The 2023 Big Ten Championship game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

How can I watch the 2023 Big Ten Championship game? What channel will it be on?

The 2023 Big Ten Championship game will be broadcast on FOX.

How can I stream the Big Ten Championship game or watch it without cable?

The game will be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.

If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the Big Ten Championship on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX including YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

Who is playing in the 2023 Big Ten Championship?

With just a couple of weeks left in the Big Ten football season, the race has narrowed in each division. In the Big Ten East, both Ohio State and Michigan are the front-runners sporting undefeated records. In the West, Iowa has clinched a share of the title and likely a spot in the championship game.

Stay up to date with our Big Ten Standings page.

