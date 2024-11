College Football 2024-25 College Football Playoff Bracket: Updated after Week 10 Updated Nov. 6, 2024 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first CFP rankings were released this week for 2024, and we finally have a look at what a potential 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket might look like come December. Check out everything you need to know about the 2024-25 College Football Playoff Bracket below:

2024-25 College Football Playoff Bracket

Playoff Round 1

Quarterfinals

No. 4 BYU vs. winner of Boise State/Ohio State

No. 3 Miami (FL) vs. winner of Alabama/Texas

No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of Indiana/Tennessee

No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of Notre Dame/Penn State

