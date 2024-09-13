College Football 2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, TV channels, locations Published Sep. 13, 2024 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The countdown is on for the College Football Playoff. Who will claim the coveted national title? Which teams will rise to the occasion and deliver unforgettable performances? Here's a complete guide to the dates, times, and matchups, so you don't miss a single moment of the postseason action.

2024-25 College Football Playoff Schedule

Playoff Round 1

Friday, December 20, 2024

No. 12 vs. No. 5 (8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN)

Saturday, December 21, 2024

No. 9 vs. No. 8 (12 p.m. ET on TNT)

No. 11 vs. No. 6 (4 p.m. ET on TNT)

No. 10 vs. No. 7 (8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN)

Playoff Quarterfinals

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Fiesta Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Peach Bowl (1 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Rose Bowl (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Playoff Semifinals

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Orange Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, January 10, 2025

Cotton Bowl (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

CFP National Championship Game

Monday, January 20, 2025 (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

How many teams make the College Football Playoff?

This year, for the first time, 12 teams will be selected for the College Football Playoff by a 13-member committee. From 2014-2024, four teams were selected for the College Football Playoff.

How will the new 12-team CFP work?

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will feature five automatic bids for the highest-ranked conference champions. The remaining seven spots will be filled by the next highest-ranked teams overall. The top four teams will advance directly to the quarterfinals.

When are the final College Football Playoff Rankings released?

The final selection committee rankings for the 2024 season will be released on Sunday, December 8 - also known as Selection Day. The committee will also announce the 12-team playoff bracket as well as game locations and sites.

Where can I watch the College Football Playoff? What channel will it be on?

The College Football Playoff will air on ESPN, ABC and TNT.

How can I stream the College Football Playoff?

ESPN, ABC and TNT can be streamed with services such as YouTubeTV or FuboTV.

