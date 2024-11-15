College Football 2024 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch Published Nov. 15, 2024 10:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will be hosted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA as the two SEC teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games will face off.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s SEC Championship game, including date, time and TV channel.

When is the 2024 SEC Championship game?

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will kick off on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 4 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2024 SEC Championship game? What channel will it be on?

The 2024 SEC Championship game will be broadcast on ABC.

How can I stream the SEC Championship game or watch it without cable?

The game will be streamed live on ABC and the ESPN app. If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the SEC Championship on your local ABC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry ABC, including YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

Who is playing in the 2024 SEC Championship?

Currently, the SEC is a tough battle, with seven teams having a record of 7-2 or better going into Week 12. Tennessee and Texas boasting only one loss with 8-1 records makes them strong contenders to play in the title game, but Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri are hot on their heels, all with only two losses.

Stay up to date with our SEC standings page.

