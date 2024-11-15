College Football
2024 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch
College Football

2024 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch

Published Nov. 15, 2024 10:43 a.m. ET

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will be hosted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA as the two SEC teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games will face off. 

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s SEC Championship game, including date, time and TV channel.

When is the 2024 SEC Championship game?

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will kick off on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 4 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

How can I watch the 2024 SEC Championship game? What channel will it be on?

The 2024 SEC Championship game will be broadcast on ABC.

Indiana & BYU move up three spots in week 2 of CFP rankings | Joel Klatt Show

Indiana & BYU move up three spots in week 2 of CFP rankings | Joel Klatt Show

How can I stream the SEC Championship game or watch it without cable?

The game will be streamed live on ABC and the ESPN app. If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the SEC Championship on your local ABC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry ABC, including YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

Who is playing in the 2024 SEC Championship?

Currently, the SEC is a tough battle, with seven teams having a record of 7-2 or better going into Week 12. Tennessee and Texas boasting only one loss with 8-1 records makes them strong contenders to play in the title game, but Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri are hot on their heels, all with only two losses. 

Stay up to date with our SEC standings page. 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 College Football Week 12 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

2024 College Football Week 12 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes