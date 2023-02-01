College Football 2023 National Signing Day Tracker: Live updates 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the most anticipated days of the college football offseason has arrived as National Signing Day is officially underway.

There are a number of blue-chip prospects expected to announce their college decision and sign on the dotted line Wednesday. That includes five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who is expected to decide between South Carolina, Maryland, Michigan, Miami and Oregon.

While many of the top recruits throughout the nation signed their national letter of intent during the early signing period, there are still plenty of fireworks expected from the early hours of Wednesday morning until late in the evening on the West Coast.

In the meantime, catch up on December's signing day with our full tracker, as well as who won big or lost out.

ADVERTISEMENT

We've got you covered with all the biggest news and updates throughout National Singing Day.

Who has signed:

Shamar Easter, TE, Arkansas

247Sports Composite Ranking: 184

Why it matters: Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks' coaching staff secured their top remaining target Wednesday as Easter reaffirmed his commitment to Arkansas. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound in-state prospect announced his initial commitment to the Razorbacks back in August but delayed signing his national letter of intent. With Easter now on board, the Razorbacks secure one of the most talented tight end prospects in the class, ranked as the No. 10 TE in the 2023 class and the top player in the state of Arkansas, per 247Sports composite rankings. He has exceptional size, length and athleticism, which should make him a matchup problem for opposing defenses.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot, ATH, Houston

247Sports Composite Ranking: 196

Why it matters: The Cougars kicked off the day with a massive signing as Harrison-Pilot, the No. 7 ranked athlete in the 2023 class, signed his national letter of intent. The 6-foot, 190-pound in-state prospect verbally committed to the Cougars on Jan. 7 at the All-American Bowl and made it official on Wednesday. Harrison-Pilot is the top-ranked prospect in Dana Holgorsen's 2023 class and is expected to play wide receiver for the Cougars.

On the board:

Cormani McClain, CB

247Sports Composite Ranking: 13

***

Duce Robinson, TE

247Sports Composite Ranking: 17

***



Nyckoles Harbor, ATH

247Sports Composite Ranking: 19

***



Jaden Rashada, QB

247Sports Composite Ranking: 82

***



Rodrick Pleasant, CB

247Sports Composite Ranking: 91

***



Walker Lyons, TE

247Sports Composite Ranking: 123

***

Taeshaun Lyons, WR

247Sports Composite Ranking: 225

***



Chimdy Onoh, OL

247Sports Composite Ranking: 257

***



Warren Roberson, S

247Sports Composite Ranking: 258

***



Andrew Harris, LB

247Sports Composite Ranking: 305

***



Zavion Hardy, DL

247Sports Composite Ranking: 335

***



Caden Jones, OL

247Sports Composite Ranking: 362

***



Kendrick Gilbert, DL

247Sports Composite Ranking: 381

***



Ja’Kobi Lane, WR

247Sports Composite Ranking: 387

***



Michael Harris, LB

247Sports Composite Ranking: 388

More on College Football:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more