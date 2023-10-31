West Virginia's Kerr Kriisa suspended nine games for receiving impermissible benefits
West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa has been suspended nine games for receiving impermissible benefits.
West Virginia announced the suspension Tuesday.
West Virginia's athletic department said in a statement that it learned in late August that Kriisa admitted to receiving the benefits while enrolled at Arizona. Kriisa arrived at West Virginia in April with two years of eligibility remaining after three seasons with the Wildcats.
West Virginia said it worked with the NCAA to reach an appropriate resolution. Kriisa can continue to practice and travel with the team during his suspension.
"He accepts responsibility for his actions at Arizona and looks forward to joining his Mountaineer teammates on the floor," the statement said.
Kriisa averaged 9.9 points and led the Pac-12 in assists with 5.1 per game last season.
West Virginia opens the season next Monday against Missouri State.
