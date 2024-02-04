College Basketball
Villanova defeats Providence 68-50 to snap a 5-game losing streak
Villanova defeats Providence 68-50 to snap a 5-game losing streak

Published Feb. 4, 2024 9:43 p.m. ET

Eric Dixon had 12 points in Villanova's 68-50 win over Providence on Sunday night.

Dixon had five rebounds for the Wildcats (12-10, 5-6 Big East Conference). Brendan Hausen scored 11 points, going 4 of 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Hakim Hart had nine points and was 4-of-7 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range). The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Wildcats.

Josh Oduro led the way for the Friars (14-8, 5-6) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Devin Carter added 17 points and four assists for Providence. In addition, Davonte Gaines had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Villanova took the lead with 10:59 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 26-16 at halftime, with TJ Bamba racking up nine points. Villanova pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Providence by eight points in the final half, as Dixon led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

