NCAA Tournament 2021 Day 4: Live gambling updates, spreads, lines

1 hour ago

Will underdogs and unders continue to rule March Madness?

As the second round rolls on, here are live updates on the point spread, moneylines, total over/unders and more for every 2021 NCAA Tournament game on Monday, as well as the tournament-wide trends so far.

TRENDS THROUGH FIRST 40 GAMES PLAYED*
Point spread: Underdogs are 23-16 against the spread, with one "pick 'em" (where the spread was 0).
Moneyline: Favorites are 21-15 outright, with one "pick 'em" and three games not on the board.
Total over/under: 23 games have gone "Under" the scoring total, 16 games have gone "Over," and there has been one "Push" (the final score landed exactly on the over/under).
*VCU vs. Oregon in the first round was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, with Oregon advancing.

No. 7 Oregon 95, No. 2 Iowa 80
Point spread: Oregon (+5) covers by winning outright and also would have covered by losing by fewer than 5 points.
Moneyline: Oregon (+175) wins; a $10 wager on Oregon would have won $17.50, plus your $10 back. Iowa was a -225 favorite.
Total over/under: OVER 147.5 total points scored (175 combined points)

The Pac-12 remains unstoppable! Not only did Oregon win outright as an underdog, but the Ducks helped the first game of Day 4 blow right past the over/under.

No.1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Oklahoma
Point spread: Gonzaga -14.5
Moneyline: Gonzaga -1600; Oklahoma +750
Total over/under: 154 total points scored

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (5:15 p.m. ET)
Point spread: UCLA -5
Moneyline: UCLA -225; Abilene Christian +175
Total over/under: 133.5 total points scored

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 13 Ohio (6:10 p.m. ET)
Point spread: Creighton -5.5
Moneyline: Creighton -275; Ohio +205
Total over/under: 149 total points scored

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 LSU (7:10 p.m. ET)
Point spread: Michigan -5
Moneyline: Michigan -225; LSU +170
Total over/under: 148 total points scored

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Colorado (7:45 p.m. ET)
Point spread: Florida State -1.5
Moneyline: Florida State -125; Colorado +100
Total over/under: 140.5 total points scored

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 10 Maryland (8:45 p.m. ET)
Point spread: Alabama -6
Moneyline: Alabama -275; Maryland +205
Total over/under: 138.5 total points scored

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC (9:40 p.m. ET)
Point spread: USC -1
Moneyline: USC -118; Kansas -105
Total over/under: 135.5 total points scored

Play the FOX Super 6 Tourney Challenge all tournament long for your chance to win thousands of dollars every round! Just download the FOX Super 6 app for free and make your picks at the beginning of each round.

