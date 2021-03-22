College Basketball NCAA Tournament 2021 Day 4: Live gambling updates, spreads, lines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Will underdogs and unders continue to rule March Madness?

As the second round rolls on, here are live updates on the point spread, moneylines, total over/unders and more for every 2021 NCAA Tournament game on Monday, as well as the tournament-wide trends so far.

TRENDS THROUGH FIRST 40 GAMES PLAYED*

Point spread: Underdogs are 23-16 against the spread, with one "pick 'em" (where the spread was 0).

Moneyline: Favorites are 21-15 outright, with one "pick 'em" and three games not on the board.

Total over/under: 23 games have gone "Under" the scoring total, 16 games have gone "Over," and there has been one "Push" (the final score landed exactly on the over/under).

*VCU vs. Oregon in the first round was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, with Oregon advancing.

No. 7 Oregon 95, No. 2 Iowa 80

Point spread: Oregon (+5) covers by winning outright and also would have covered by losing by fewer than 5 points.

Moneyline: Oregon (+175) wins; a $10 wager on Oregon would have won $17.50, plus your $10 back. Iowa was a -225 favorite.

Total over/under: OVER 147.5 total points scored (175 combined points)

The Pac-12 remains unstoppable! Not only did Oregon win outright as an underdog, but the Ducks helped the first game of Day 4 blow right past the over/under.

No.1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

Point spread: Gonzaga -14.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -1600; Oklahoma +750

Total over/under: 154 total points scored

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (5:15 p.m. ET)

Point spread: UCLA -5

Moneyline: UCLA -225; Abilene Christian +175

Total over/under: 133.5 total points scored

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 13 Ohio (6:10 p.m. ET)

Point spread: Creighton -5.5

Moneyline: Creighton -275; Ohio +205

Total over/under: 149 total points scored

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 LSU (7:10 p.m. ET)

Point spread: Michigan -5

Moneyline: Michigan -225; LSU +170

Total over/under: 148 total points scored

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Colorado (7:45 p.m. ET)

Point spread: Florida State -1.5

Moneyline: Florida State -125; Colorado +100

Total over/under: 140.5 total points scored

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 10 Maryland (8:45 p.m. ET)

Point spread: Alabama -6

Moneyline: Alabama -275; Maryland +205

Total over/under: 138.5 total points scored

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC (9:40 p.m. ET)

Point spread: USC -1

Moneyline: USC -118; Kansas -105

Total over/under: 135.5 total points scored

