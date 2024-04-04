College Basketball
NC State big man DJ Burns Jr. says he has no plans to play football
College Basketball

NC State big man DJ Burns Jr. says he has no plans to play football

Published Apr. 4, 2024 4:58 p.m. ET

North Carolina State big man DJ Burns Jr. sees himself as a center on the basketball court, not a pulling guard on the football field.

His interest in playing football when the season is over: "Zero," he said Thursday.

The 6-foot-9, 275-pounder's road to the Final Four included reports that NFL scouts have watched his nimble footwork and suggested he might be an intriguing prospect for the league.

No deal, Burns said, while being peppered with questions in the locker room. It was a semi-reversal of earlier in the week on the "Dan Patrick Show," when the senior said basketball was always his first priority but that "I'm not a closed-minded person."

ADVERTISEMENT

Burns said he did, indeed, play football when he was younger.

"Until I got my first scholarship offer [for basketball], and then I quit immediately," Burns said.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said he hasn't received a single call about Burns as a football player, and that the game doesn't really fit his personality anyway.

"No way he's going to play football," Keatts said. "I mean, listen, he's got a great touch. He's not that bully that you guys think. You spent some time with him? He's a Teddy bear off the court."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
North Carolina State Wolfpack
DJ Burns
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Putting UConn's dominant run into perspective: 'They are the best team I've ever seen'

Putting UConn's dominant run into perspective: 'They are the best team I've ever seen'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes