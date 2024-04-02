2024 Most Oustanding Player odds: Donovan Clingan, not Zach Edey, early favorite
The Final Four is here, and bettors can now bet on the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, in addition to wagering on March Madness championship futures.
When it comes to the MOP market, Purdue's Zach Edey is probably the player that comes to mind for most.
Before the tournament started, the 7-foot-4 senior was a virtual lock to win the Wooden Award. And in his squad's 2024 postseason run, he's been unstoppable, racking up 30 points per contest.
That said, the Purdue big man isn't the favorite to win the prestigious award.
Let's check out the latest MOP odds at BetMGM.*
2024 Men's March Madness Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament: *
Donovan Clingan, UConn: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Zach Edey, Purdue: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Tristen Newton, UConn: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Cam Spencer, UConn: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
DJ Burns, NC State: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Stephon Castle, UConn: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
All other players +2500 or longer odds
* odds as of 4/1/2024
One key note, UConn is favored to win the title, hence why Clingan is a small favorite to win MOP, despite Edey's better tournament stats thus far.
Here's a look at the current betting action on the award:
Highest Ticket %
Zach Edey 21.3%
DJ Burns Jr 14.4%
Tristen Newton 8.1%
Highest Handle%
Zach Edey 23.3%
Tristen Newton 16.1%
DJ Burns Jr 12.1%
Biggest Liabilities
DJ Burns Jr
Zach Edey
Braden Smith
