College Basketball Iona hires Tobin Anderson as head coach after Rick Pitino's departure Updated Mar. 21, 2023 1:54 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Tobin Anderson is heading to the other side of the Hudson River.

Just four days after No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson upset No. 1 seed Purdue in round one of the NCAA Tournament, its head coach is taking over the Iona Gaels on a five-year deal.

Iona announced the hire shortly after news broke with both Anderson and the university singing each other's praises.

"I appreciate this tremendous opportunity from Matt Glovaski and Dr. Carey to be the next leader of one of the most storied basketball programs on the East Coast," Anderson said in a statement. "Iona University represents everything my family and I were looking for in a school, a basketball program and a campus atmosphere. Our goal is to build upon the tremendous tradition of Iona basketball and elevate the program to greater heights."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are very excited to introduce Tobin Anderson as Iona University's men's basketball head coach," director of athletics Matthew Glovaski said. "We have long known him to be a fantastic coach and an even better person. Now, with his team's impressive run in the NCAA tournament, everyone paying attention to March Madness also knows this. We're delighted that he will be at the helm of our men's basketball program."



"Tobin Anderson is a widely respected coach who has excelled at every level of the game and has proven that he can lead a mid-major program to NCAA tournament victory," president Seamus Carey said. "Iona is building a program of national prominence and Tobin has demonstrated that he is the leader to take us there."

Anderson coached Fairleigh Dickinson for one season, with the team going 21-16. Its season ended in the second round of the tournament with a loss to Florida Atlantic.

Anderson, 51, previously served as the head coach of St. Thomas Aquinas (2013-22) with prior head-coaching stints at Clarkson (1999-2004) and Hamilton (2004-11).

Iona's head-coaching position became vacant on Monday, as Rick Pitino was hired by St. John's. Pitino was Iona's head coach the past three seasons, accumulating a 64-22 record, two MAAC Championships and two NCAA Tournament bids.

Iona went 27-8 this season. The Gaels' run ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as they lost to the UConn Huskies.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Iona Gaels Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

share