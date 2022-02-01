College Basketball
Bracket Forecast: Wisconsin Moves Up To No. 1 Seed Bracket Forecast: Wisconsin Moves Up To No. 1 Seed
College Basketball

Bracket Forecast: Wisconsin Moves Up To No. 1 Seed

3 hours ago

Johnny Davis and the Wisconsin Badgers (17-3) have earned a No. 1 seed in this week's men's NCAA tournament projections from FOX Sports Bracket Forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

In addition to Wisconsin, the other No. 1 seeds are Auburn (20-1) –– which has won 17 straight and is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 –– Gonzaga (17-2) and Baylor (18-3).

Arizona (17-2), which lost to No. 7 UCLA (16-2) last week, fell to a No. 2 seed. The Wildcats are joined by the Bruins, Kansas (17-3) and Purdue (18-3) on the No. 2-seed line.

When it comes to conference representation, the Big 12 remains the most represented, with eight teams in the projected field for the fifth time. The Big Ten and Big East are right behind, each with seven teams in the mix, while the SEC has six.

The Pac-12 is once again the least-represented major conference, with four bids.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has Notre Dame, West Virginia, San Diego State and Oregon as the last four teams in, with San Francisco, SMU, UAB and Belmont just on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga headline Andy Katz's 'Title or Bust' teams
College Basketball

Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga headline Andy Katz's 'Title or Bust' teams

3 days ago
College Basketball odds: Championship futures odds for the Top 25 teams
College Basketball

College Basketball odds: Championship futures odds for the Top 25 teams

4 days ago
Oscar Tshiebwe moves into top spot in Katz's POY Tiers
College Basketball

Oscar Tshiebwe moves into top spot in Katz's POY Tiers

5 days ago
Bracket Forecast: Defending champ Baylor regains 1-seed
College Basketball

Bracket Forecast: Defending champ Baylor regains 1-seed

January 25
How Bruce Pearl built Auburn into a true title contender
Auburn Tigers

How Bruce Pearl built Auburn into a true title contender

January 25
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes