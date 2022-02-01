College Basketball Bracket Forecast: Wisconsin Moves Up To No. 1 Seed 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Johnny Davis and the Wisconsin Badgers (17-3) have earned a No. 1 seed in this week's men's NCAA tournament projections from FOX Sports Bracket Forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

In addition to Wisconsin, the other No. 1 seeds are Auburn (20-1) –– which has won 17 straight and is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 –– Gonzaga (17-2) and Baylor (18-3).

Arizona (17-2), which lost to No. 7 UCLA (16-2) last week, fell to a No. 2 seed. The Wildcats are joined by the Bruins, Kansas (17-3) and Purdue (18-3) on the No. 2-seed line.

When it comes to conference representation, the Big 12 remains the most represented, with eight teams in the projected field for the fifth time. The Big Ten and Big East are right behind, each with seven teams in the mix, while the SEC has six.

The Pac-12 is once again the least-represented major conference, with four bids.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has Notre Dame, West Virginia, San Diego State and Oregon as the last four teams in, with San Francisco , SMU, UAB and Belmont just on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.