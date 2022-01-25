College Basketball Bracket Forecast: Defending champ Baylor regains 1-seed 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a one-week blip, the defending champions are right back on track in the chase for a No. 1 seed in the upcoming men's college basketball tournament.

The Baylor Bears (17-2) dropped to a No. 2 seed in last week's projections from FOX Sports Bracket Forecaster Mike DeCourcy , but after road wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma, the Bears are right back at a 1-seed in DeCourcy's latest projections.

In addition to Baylor, the other No. 1 seeds are Auburn (18-1), which has won 15 straight and is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25, Gonzaga (15-2) and Arizona (16-1).

Duke (15-3), which lost at Florida State last week, drops to a 2-seed. The Blue Devils are joined by Wisconsin (15-3), Houston (17-2) and Kansas (16-2).

As far as conferences, the Big 12 remains the most represented, with eight teams in the projected field for the fourth time. The Big Ten and Big East are right behind, each with seven teams in the mix, while the SEC has six.

The Pac-12 is once again the least-represented major conference, with four bids.

When it comes to the bubble, DeCourcy has TCU, Wyoming, Saint Mary's and San Francisco as the last four teams in, with Boise State, Arkansas, Florida State and St. Bonaventure just on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy.

