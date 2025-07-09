The Basketball Tournament The Basketball Tournament 2025: Teams, Schedule, Bracket, Scores, TV Channels Published Jul. 11, 2025 12:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Basketball Tournament is back for another year. Catch some of the best former college basketball stars with another chance to represent their team, play with fellow alums and compete against elite competition.

A total of 26 games from the highly-anticipated tournament will be broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2. There will be 64 teams competing for the $1 million prize, with the tournament set to tip off on Friday, July 18.

Here's what the schedule looks like.

Schedule

Round of 64 (July 18-19)

July 18 – Game 1: (3) Red Rose Thunder vs. (6) Magic Show

July 18 – Game 2: (3) Dunkin Dogs (Louisiana Tech) vs. (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball

July 18 – Game 3: (1) Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) vs. (8) Raleigh 919 Legends

July 18 – Game 4: (4) Court Street Kings (Ohio) vs. (5) The Nawf

July 18 – Game 5: (2) Eberlein Drive vs. (7) Richards Elite

July 18 – Game 6: (4) Fire Family vs. (5) Run DFW

July 18 – Game 7: (2) Shell Shock (Maryland) vs. (7) Love Virginia

July 18 – Game 8: (2) Herd That (Marshall) vs. (7) Sikh Warriors

July 18 – Game 9: (4) War Ready (Auburn) vs. (5) X-Rayted

July 18 – Game 10: (3) Challenge ALS vs. (6) Austin's Own (Texas)

July 18 – Game 11: (4) Founding Fathers (JMU) vs. (5) NXT ERA ELITE

July 18 – Game 12: (3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) vs. (6) DuBois Dream

July 18 – Game 13: (1) La Familia (Kentucky) vs. (8) Stroh's Squad (Bowling Green)

July 18 – Game 14: (2) Aftershocks (Wichita State) vs. (7) No Excuses

July 19 – Game 15: (1) The Ville (Louisville) vs. (8) Boston v Cancer

July 19 – Game 16: (4) D3 vs. (5) Layne's Hope

July 19 – Game 17: (3) All Good Dawgs (Butler) vs. (6) Shield 219 (Valparaiso)

July 19 – Game 18: (3) Purple Reign (Kansas State) vs. (6) The Shine

July 19 – Game 19: (4) Sideline Cancer vs. (5) Madd Katts

July 19 – Game 20: (3) Green Mountain Men (Vermont) vs. (6) Rise and Grind

July 19 – Game 21: (2) Assembly Ball (Indiana) vs. (7) Fail Harder

July 19 – Game 22: (2) JHX Hoops (Kansas) vs. (7) OffDaHook

July 19 – Game 23: (2) Team Diesel vs. (7) LA Ignite

July 19 – Game 24: (1) Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) vs. (8) Herkimer Originals

July 19 – Game 25: (4) Sheffield Sharks vs. (5) DaGuys STL

July 19 – Game 26: (1) Carmen's Crew (Ohio State) vs. (8) GoTime Green Machine

July 19 – Game 27: (3) Florida DRC vs. (6) Team 901

July 19 – Game 28: (2) Stars of Storrs (UCONN) vs. (7) Brown Ballers

July 19 – Game 29: (4) Locked In Elite vs. (5) Fort Wayne Champs

Round of 32 (July 20-21)

July 20 – Game 30: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 5

July 20 – Game 31: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 7

July 20 – Game 32: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 13

July 20 – Game 33: (1) Elite Nation vs. Winner Game 4

July 20 – Game 34: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 11

July 20 – Game 35: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 12

July 20 – Game 36: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 19

July 20 – Game 37: (1) Forever Coogs vs. Winner Game 6

July 20 – Game 38: Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 27

July 20 – Game 39: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 14

July 21 – Game 40: Winner Game 20 vs. Winner Game 28

July 21 – Game 41: Winner Game 26 vs. Winner Game 29

July 21 – Game 42: (1) Heartfire vs. Winner Game 25

July 21 – Game 43: Winner Game 16 vs. Winner Game 24

July 21 – Game 44: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 21

July 21 – Game 45: Winner Game 18 vs. Winner Game 22

Round of 16 (July 22-23)

July 22 – Game 46: Winner Game 30 vs. Winner Game 32

July 22 – Game 47: Winner Game 31 vs. Winner Game 34

July 22 – Game 48: Winner Game 33 vs. Winner Game 35

July 22 – Game 49: Winner Game 41 vs. Winner Game 44

July 22 – Game 50: Winner Game 37 vs. Winner Game 39

July 23 – Game 51: Winner Game 40 vs. Winner Game 43

July 23 – Game 52: Winner Game 42 vs. Winner Game 45

July 23 – Game 53: Winner Game 36 vs. Winner Game 38

Quarterfinals (July 27-28)

July 27 – Game 54: Syracuse Regional Winner vs. Indianapolis Regional Winner

July 27 – Game 55: Wichita Regional Winner vs. Kansas City Regional Winner

July 28 – Game 56: Lexington Regional Winner vs. Louisville Regional Winner

July 28 – Game 57: James Madison Regional Winner vs. West Virginia Regional Winner

Semifinals (July 31)

Game 54 Winner vs. Game 55 Winner

Game 56 Winner vs. Game 57 Winner

Championship (Aug. 3)

Game 60: Game 58 Winner vs. Game 59 Winner

What is The Basketball Tournament?

TBT is an annual basketball tournament between teams that are mainly composed of former college stars, many of whom represent teams with alums from their same school. There are 64 teams split into eight regions competing in a single-elimination format for a winner-take-all prize.

The field includes alumni teams representing Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ohio State, Syracuse, UConn and more. Many of the top participants from the 2024 event are set to return this year, including the likes of Willie Cauley-Stein (Kentucky), Montrezl Harrell (Louisville), Russ Smith (Louisville) and Yogi Ferrell (Indiana).

For the eighth consecutive year, TBT will feature the Elam Ending, a format where the game clock is turned off at a predetermined time in the fourth quarter and a "target score" is set. The first team to reach that target score wins.

This year's event will also introduce TBT’s "Home Court Advantage", which will allow host teams to play games in their home arena all the way through the championship game. "Home Court Advantage" was determined by a race to 4,000 tickets sold. Louisville fans won the race, and will now have the right to host the quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game as long as the Louisville alumni team continues to win.

What is the purse?

TBT's purse is a winner-take-all $1 million prize.

What teams are in which regions?

Louisville Region

1. The Ville (Louisville alumni)

2. Team Diesel

3. Florida DRC

4. Sideline Cancer

5. Madd Katts

6. Team 901

7. LA Ignite

8. Boston vs. Cancer

Lexington Region

1. La Familia (Kentucky alumni)

2. Eberlin Drive

3. Dunkin' Dogs (Louisiana Tech alumni)

4. War Ready (Auburn alumni)

5. X-Rayted

6. Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball

7. Richards Elite

8. Stroh's Squad (Bowling Green alumni)

Kansas City

1. Heartfire

2. JHX Hoops ( Kansas alumni)

3. Purple Reign ( Kansas State alumni)

4. Sheffield Sharks

5. DaGuys STL

6. The Shine

7. OffDaHook

8. TBD

Wichita

1. Forever Coogs (Houston alumni)

2. Aftershocks ( Wichita State alumni)

3. Challenge ALS

4. Fire Family

5. Run DFW

6. Austin's Own (Texas alumni)

7. No Excuses

8. TBD

James Madison

1. Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State alumni)

2. Shell Shock (Maryland alumni)

3. Red Rose Thunder

4. Founding Fathers ( James Madison alumni)

5. NXT Era Elite

6. Magic Show

7. Love Virginia

8. Raleigh 919 Legends

West Virginia

1. Elite Nation

2. Herd That (Marshall alumni)

3. Best Virginia ( West Virginia alumni)

4. Court Street Kings

5. The Nawf

6. DuBois Dream

7. Sikh Warriors

8. TBD

Indianapolis

1. Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni)

2. Assembly Ball (Indiana alumni)

3. All Good Dawgs ( Butler alumni)

4. Locked In Elite

5. Fort Wayne Champs

6. Shield 219

7. Fail Harder

8. GoTime Green Machine

Syracuse

1. Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni)

2. Stars of Storrs (UConn alumni)

3. Green Mountain Men (Vermont alumni)

4. We Are D3

5. Layne's Hope

6. Rise and Grind

7. Brown Ballers

8. Herkimer Originals

When is The Basketball Tournament?

TBT tips off on Friday, July 18, and the final is set for Sunday, August 3.

Who won The Basketball Tournament last year?

Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni) narrowly beat Forever Coogs in the 2024 championship tilt, 69-65.

