2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Virginia, UNC Trending Up; St. Louis Falls

College basketball fans were treated to a loaded slate of games to begin the week, as the ACC made a statement with several notable results.

No. 18 North Carolina opened the week with a 77-74 win over No. 24 Louisville, while No. 11 Virginia delivered a dominant victory over NC State on Tuesday night. Duke added to the league’s strong showing, routing Notre Dame 100-56 — the Irish’s worst home loss since 1898.

Both North Carolina and Virginia moved up in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy’s latest NCAA Tournament seed list. The Cavaliers climbed to the 4-line, while the Tar Heels jumped to a No. 5 seed.

Duke, now 26-2 overall and 14-1 in ACC play, is the top overall seed in DeCourcy's seed list. The Blue Devils are joined by Michigan, Arizona and UConn on the 1-line.

Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils prepares to shoot a free throw during a game against Clemson. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

[COLLEGE HOOPS: Michigan Setback Sparks Lessons]

Iowa State, fresh off a 75-59 victory over Utah, is the top seed on the 2-line. Illinois, Purdue and Houston are the other teams that make up DeCourcy's No. 2 seeds. The Illini will look to bounce back following a devesting loss to UCLA last weekend when they battle No. 2 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown Friday night on FOX.

Kansas, Florida, Gonzaga and Nebraska make up DeCourcy's No. 3 seeds. The Jayhawks are fresh off a statement win over then-No. 5 Houston on Monday night, while the Gators, Zags and Cornhuskers are all in action Wednesday night.

As for the No. 4 seeds in DeCourcy's latest seed list, it's Virginia at the top of the list, joined by Michigan State, Alabama and Texas Tech. Tom Izzo's Spartans have a chance to boost their tournament résumé if they can secure a victory over No. 8 Purdue on Thursday night.

Jeremy Fears Jr. #1 of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during the first half of a game against Michigan . (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Here is a complete look at DeCourcy's NCAA Tournament seed list:

No. 1 seeds

1. Duke

2. Michigan

3. Arizona

4. Connecticut

No. 2 seeds

5. Iowa State

6. Illinois

7. Purdue

8. Houston

No. 3 seeds

9. Kansas

10. Florida

11. Gonzaga

12. Nebraska

No. 4 seeds

13. Virginia

14. Michigan State

15. Alabama

16. Texas Tech

No. 5 seeds

17. St. John’s

18. Arkansas

19. Vanderbilt

20. North Carolina

No. 6 seeds

21. Tennessee

22. Louisville

23. BYU

24. Villanova

No. 7 seeds

25. Wisconsin

26. UCF

27. Utah State

28. Saint Louis

No. 8 seeds

29. NC State

30. Kentucky

31. Miami Hurricanes

32. Miami RedHawks

No. 9 seeds

33. Georgia

34. Saint Mary’s

35. SMU

36. Iowa

No. 10 seeds

37. UCLA

38. Texas A&M

39. Clemson

40. Missouri

No. 11 seeds

41. Texas

42. Santa Clara

43. Indiana v. 44. TCU

45. California v. 46. VCU

No. 12 seeds

47. Belmont

48. Yale

49. South Florida

50. Liberty

No. 13 seeds

51. Stephen F. Austin

52. UNC Wilmingon

53. High Point

54. Hawaii

No. 14 seeds

55. Utah Valley

56. Austin Peay

57. North Dakota State

58. East Tennessee State

No. 15 seeds

59. Portland State

60. Wright State

61. Navy

62. Merrimack

No. 16 seeds

63. Appalachian State

64. UMBC

65. LIU

66. Bethune-Cookman

67. Southeast Missouri State

68. Morgan State

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's seed list, Auburn, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and USC are the first four teams out of the tournament, while New Mexico, Seton Hall, Oklahoma State and San Diego State are the next four out.

Selection Sunday is less than one month away, and this list will inevitably evolve. For now, DeCourcy’s latest seed list offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.