2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Virginia, UNC Trending Up; St. Louis Falls
College basketball fans were treated to a loaded slate of games to begin the week, as the ACC made a statement with several notable results.
No. 18 North Carolina opened the week with a 77-74 win over No. 24 Louisville, while No. 11 Virginia delivered a dominant victory over NC State on Tuesday night. Duke added to the league’s strong showing, routing Notre Dame 100-56 — the Irish’s worst home loss since 1898.
Both North Carolina and Virginia moved up in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy’s latest NCAA Tournament seed list. The Cavaliers climbed to the 4-line, while the Tar Heels jumped to a No. 5 seed.
Duke, now 26-2 overall and 14-1 in ACC play, is the top overall seed in DeCourcy's seed list. The Blue Devils are joined by Michigan, Arizona and UConn on the 1-line.
Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils prepares to shoot a free throw during a game against Clemson. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
[COLLEGE HOOPS: Michigan Setback Sparks Lessons]
Iowa State, fresh off a 75-59 victory over Utah, is the top seed on the 2-line. Illinois, Purdue and Houston are the other teams that make up DeCourcy's No. 2 seeds. The Illini will look to bounce back following a devesting loss to UCLA last weekend when they battle No. 2 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown Friday night on FOX.
Kansas, Florida, Gonzaga and Nebraska make up DeCourcy's No. 3 seeds. The Jayhawks are fresh off a statement win over then-No. 5 Houston on Monday night, while the Gators, Zags and Cornhuskers are all in action Wednesday night.
As for the No. 4 seeds in DeCourcy's latest seed list, it's Virginia at the top of the list, joined by Michigan State, Alabama and Texas Tech. Tom Izzo's Spartans have a chance to boost their tournament résumé if they can secure a victory over No. 8 Purdue on Thursday night.
Jeremy Fears Jr. #1 of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during the first half of a game against Michigan . (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Here is a complete look at DeCourcy's NCAA Tournament seed list:
No. 1 seeds
1. Duke
2. Michigan
3. Arizona
4. Connecticut
No. 2 seeds
5. Iowa State
6. Illinois
7. Purdue
8. Houston
No. 3 seeds
9. Kansas
10. Florida
11. Gonzaga
12. Nebraska
No. 4 seeds
13. Virginia
14. Michigan State
15. Alabama
16. Texas Tech
No. 5 seeds
17. St. John’s
18. Arkansas
19. Vanderbilt
20. North Carolina
No. 6 seeds
21. Tennessee
22. Louisville
23. BYU
24. Villanova
No. 7 seeds
25. Wisconsin
26. UCF
27. Utah State
28. Saint Louis
No. 8 seeds
29. NC State
30. Kentucky
31. Miami Hurricanes
32. Miami RedHawks
No. 9 seeds
33. Georgia
34. Saint Mary’s
35. SMU
36. Iowa
No. 10 seeds
37. UCLA
38. Texas A&M
39. Clemson
40. Missouri
No. 11 seeds
41. Texas
42. Santa Clara
43. Indiana v. 44. TCU
45. California v. 46. VCU
No. 12 seeds
47. Belmont
48. Yale
49. South Florida
50. Liberty
No. 13 seeds
51. Stephen F. Austin
52. UNC Wilmingon
53. High Point
54. Hawaii
No. 14 seeds
55. Utah Valley
56. Austin Peay
57. North Dakota State
58. East Tennessee State
No. 15 seeds
59. Portland State
60. Wright State
61. Navy
62. Merrimack
No. 16 seeds
63. Appalachian State
64. UMBC
65. LIU
66. Bethune-Cookman
67. Southeast Missouri State
68. Morgan State
And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.
According to DeCourcy's seed list, Auburn, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and USC are the first four teams out of the tournament, while New Mexico, Seton Hall, Oklahoma State and San Diego State are the next four out.
Selection Sunday is less than one month away, and this list will inevitably evolve. For now, DeCourcy’s latest seed list offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.
-
Men's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: A Top-10 Shakeup
Men's College Basketball Rankings: Duke, Michigan Lead the Way; Houston Falls
Men's Player of the Year Ladder: Darius Acuff Jr. Makes Big Jump
-
AP College Basketball Players of the Week: Arkansas' Acuff, Iowa's Heiden
Last Night in College Basketball: Kansas Tops Houston, Big 12 Remains Chaotic
Kansas Star Darryn Peterson on Criticism: 'I Don't Pay Attention to it Anymore'
-
Men's CBK AP Top 25: Duke is No. 1, Top 10 And Bottom 5 Face Major Shakeups
2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: UCLA, Ohio State Squarely On the Bubble
2026 Men's March Madness Odds: Which Bubble Teams will Make the Tournament?
-
Men's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: A Top-10 Shakeup
Men's College Basketball Rankings: Duke, Michigan Lead the Way; Houston Falls
Men's Player of the Year Ladder: Darius Acuff Jr. Makes Big Jump
-
AP College Basketball Players of the Week: Arkansas' Acuff, Iowa's Heiden
Last Night in College Basketball: Kansas Tops Houston, Big 12 Remains Chaotic
Kansas Star Darryn Peterson on Criticism: 'I Don't Pay Attention to it Anymore'
-
Men's CBK AP Top 25: Duke is No. 1, Top 10 And Bottom 5 Face Major Shakeups
2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: UCLA, Ohio State Squarely On the Bubble
2026 Men's March Madness Odds: Which Bubble Teams will Make the Tournament?