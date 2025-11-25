2025 Men's College Basketball Odds: Best Feast Week Games

It's Thanksgiving week, so that means it's time to feast on some college hoops matchups that can all hold their own as the main dish.

Let's dive into the best games that fans and bettors should have their eyes on, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 25.

(All times ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 25

No. 14 St. John's vs. Baylor (4:30 p.m., TRUTV)

Point spread: St. John's (St. John's favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: St. John's -270 favorite to win; Baylor +220 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 160.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: St. John's has already lost two games this season, both against ranked opponents — No. 15 Alabama on Nov. 8 and No. 15 Iowa State on Monday. The Red Storm are looking to avoid their first 3-3 or worse start since the 2016-17 season.

No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Houston (6 p.m. TNT)

Point spread: Houston -2.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Houston -170 favorite to win; Tennessee +142 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Cougars are 6-0 and fresh off an overtime win over Syracuse. The Vols are also 6-0 and have outscored opponents by 166 points this season, the 10th-best mark in the country entering Tuesday.

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 21 Auburn (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Point spread: Michigan -4.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -230 favorite to win; Auburn +190 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 162.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The matchup to watch here is Auburn's Keyshawn Hall against Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg. The former is the only SEC player to average 20 points and nine rebounds, while the latter was the consensus No. 1 player in the transfer portal this offseason.

Thursday, Nov. 27

No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Michigan State (4:30 p.m., FOX)

Game Lines: N/A

What to know: A battle of stars takes place in this matchup, as true freshman Caleb Wilson looks to lead the Tar Heels against Jeremy Fears Jr. and the Spartans. Wilson is averaging 20.6 PPG and 10.0 RPG, while Fears Jr. leads the country in assists with 10.2 APG. Jaxon Kohler leads MSU in scoring with 15.3 PPG, also putting up 9.5 RPG.

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 22 Arkansas (8 p.m., CBS)

Game Lines: N/A

What to know: Duke has already taken down the likes of Texas and Kansas this season with a 7-0 record to go along with it, while Arkansas' only loss on the year came by three points at Michigan State. The last meeting between these two came two years ago in Fayetteville, with Arkansas winning 80-75 to take a 3-2 lead in the all-time series.

Friday, Nov. 28

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 13 Illinois (12:30 p.m., FOX)

Game Lines: N/A

What to know: Andrej Stojakovic was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this offseason, and he hasn't disappointed. He's averaging 18.5 PPG and has scored over 20 in his last three outings. He and the Illini take on a UConn squad that's taken down No. 7 BYU and lost to No. 4 Arizona by four points.