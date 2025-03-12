College Basketball 2025 March Madness odds: Back Duke to make Final Four, Maryland to win Big Ten title Published Mar. 12, 2025 5:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

March Madness is finally here, folks. The college basketball tournament is truly one of the best times on the sports calendar.

One reason that everyone loves March Madness is because there's always a possibility that a Cinderella will pull a huge upset. But even if you're not anticipating a lower seed toppling a higher seed, there's still a lot to be excited about.

So below, I'm giving you a few wagers that should do just that — get you excited about college hoops.

Check out these four bets that I think you should make right now as the madness gets underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryland to win Big Ten Tournament

Maryland finished second in the Big Ten during the regular season by winning 11 of its last 14 games, including wins over ranked Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. Maryland is ranked seventh in defensive efficiency and 32nd in points allowed per game, while still being able to score the basketball.

The Terrapins are 38th in made 3-point percentage. They are a good free-throw shooting team, and they don't turn the ball over at an alarming rate. They also get the benefit of seeding to push them into the Big Ten final.

Maryland might play Illinois in its first game, and while the Illini have the potential to win every game they play, you don’t often know what you’re getting with them.

Maryland is also on the side of the bracket with Michigan, which everyone should fade this postseason. The Wolverines are not a proven basketball team. I like Maryland to be in the Big Ten final.

PICK: Maryland (+350) to win Big Ten Tournament

Oregon to win Big Ten Tournament

Oregon is my dark horse in the Big Ten for multiple reasons, starting with the head coach.

Since Dana Altman was hired in 2010, the Ducks have the most wins in the month of March. They are 74-30, which is good for a 71% win rate in March.

That’s two more than Kansas, three more than North Carolina and so on.

Altman’s teams tend to lean on three things: length, effort and a veteran point guard. All those things seem to meld together by the time March rolls around.

Oregon has won seven in a row after dropping six of seven in the middle of the season. The Ducks have wins this season over Alabama, Texas A&M and Wisconsin. They were not able to finish against Michigan State but scored 50 first-half points in that matchup just a month ago.

Don’t count the Ducks out. They are the best long shot of any team in a power conference tournament.

PICK: Oregon (+2800) to win Big Ten Tournament

SEC Tournament Betting Guide

Duke to make Final Four

Duke is -320 to win the ACC Tournament and that’s a number I cannot advise wagering on. But I think wagering on the Blue Devils to make the final four at -150 is worth it.

Duke is the most efficient team in the country, and while the ACC is having a down year, the Blue Devils have managed to blow out nearly all their opponents. They’ve won seven straight conference games, but by wild scores like 100-65, 106-70 and 93-60. They mixed in a non-conference game against Illinois and beat the Illini 110-67.

Duke is going to be the No. 1 seed in the East and be a favorite of 30 in the first game, 20 in Round 2, a 12-to-13-point favorite in the Sweet 16 and around a 10-point favorite in the Elite Eight.

Just take Duke now and have that ticket in hand.

PICK: Duke (-150) to make Final Four

Clemson to win ACC Tournament

If you must wager on the ACC winner — a team that's not Duke — that team would be Clemson.

Clemson is the only ACC team to beat Duke and is a balanced squad with veteran players. It ranks 18th on offense and 24th on defense. The Tigers don't turn the ball over and can make foul shots. These are important recipes for success.

The Tigers also do not play Duke until the title game of the conference tourney. They’d have to go through Louisville, which did beat them all the way back in early January, but Clemson is slightly better than the Cardinals and gets the advantage of playing in front of a pro-Clemson crowd in Charlotte.

PICK: Clemson (+600) to win ACC Tournament

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share