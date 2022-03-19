College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Michigan upsets Tennessee 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is off to an incredible start.

The first round featured a few huge upsets, a handful of close calls and even one amazing Cinderella story.

Kicking off Round 2 was a matchup for the record books between top-seeded Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina in Fort Worth, Texas. UNC squandered a 25-point lead against the Bears but managed to rally in overtime and escape into the Sweet 16.

Eighth-seeded Creighton hit 12 3-pointers to hang tough with top-seed Kansas, but the Jayhawks pulled away for a 79-72 win.

Here are more of the top moments from the Round of 32 games that concluded on Saturday.

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's

SPLASH!

UCLA got off to a slow start, but the Bruins caught fire late in the first half. Jules Bernard gave UCLA it's first lead of the game with this nice step-back 3-pointer.

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond

He's heating up!

Noah Horchler was on fire in the first half, including his deep 3-pointer to give Providence a nice cushion.

No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68

Big man with the range

Hunter Dickinson hit his first two attempts from 3-point land against Tennessee to give the Wolverines an early lead.

Throw it down!

Uros Plavsic capped off a 13-2 Tennessee run to end the half with a tough jam through contact. The Vols went into the locker room with a 37-32 lead.

He did WHAT!?

Eli Brooks took it to the hoop, threw it up, and got the basket and the foul. The acrobatic shot gave the Wolverines the lead late in the second half.

Hunter Dickinson and the Wolverines held on and defeated the Vols to earn a spot in the Sweet 16.

No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 (OT)

Hot start

R.J. Davis, came ready to play, scoring eight straight to start the game.

Davis hit four triples in the first half to help UNC build a stunning 42-29 lead over the top-seeded Baylor Bears at the break.

Blocked by Bacot

The Tar Heels did it with their defense, too, holding the Bears to just 35% shooting through the first 30 minutes and opening up an 18-point lead.

No quit in these Bears

After trailing by as much as 25, an ejection to Carolina's Brady Manek and 20 second-half points from Adam Flagler sparked a 20-4 Baylor run, cutting UNC's lead to single digits at the under-four timeout

Big-boy ball

Bacot used pure muscle to give the Tar Heels a six-point lead late in the game.

And-one for the tie!

James Akinjo converted a tough layup through contact and sunk the clutch free throw to bring Baylor all the way back from 25-point deficit to an 80-80 tie with 15.8 seconds left.

Clutch bucket

Davis got his 30-piece with the biggest basket of the game.

He shrugged off the contact and finished high off the glass for an and-one. Carolina led 91-85 with less than a minute remaining in overtime.

Carolina holds on!

After surrendering a 25-point lead, the Tar Heels rallied in overtime to knock out the top-seeded Baylor Bears 93-86.

Baylor becomes the first one-seed eliminated from the tournament while UNC advances to the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia next Friday, where it will take on the winner of No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 4 UCLA.

No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 72

Early fireworks

Kansas and Creighton came out throwing haymakers — there's really no other way to say it.

Arthur-Oop!

Arthur Kaluma with the oop and the harm!

Hanging tough

Alex O'Connell finds Kaluma again for another highlight finish above the rim to keep the Blue Jays within striking distance into the second half.

Staying hot

Trey Alexander knocked down the off-balance three, Creighton's 12th of the game, that pulled the Blue Jays within one possession in the final two minutes.

Defense wins championships

Ochai Agbaji came up with the clutch steal and slam to put the Jayhawks up three in the final minute.

Kansas held on to win 79-72 and advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018. Bill Self's squad will face the winner of Richmond and Providence Thursday.

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (7:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (8:40 p.m. ET, TNT)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis (9:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

