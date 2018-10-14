USWNT qualifies for FIFA World Cup in France
Video Details
The USWNT will look win the FIFA World Cup for a fourth time next summer in France, and add a fourth star to their jersey.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices