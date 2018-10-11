Bobby Wood scores on the counterattack vs. Colombia | 2018 International Friendly Highlights
Video Details
Forward Bobby Wood sneaks past the defense on the counterattack to score versus Colombia.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices