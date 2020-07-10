Video Details

A 2014 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Gold/Bronze medalist and the first bilateral above-knee amputee to complete the Ironman World Championship at Kona on prosthetic legs, Roderick Sewell, relives his story: growing up as a double above-knee amputee, how he found a passion for competing as an athlete, his unbreakable relationship with his mother, his determination to encourage others, training for the Ironman World Championship at Kona and MORE!