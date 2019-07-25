Williams’ absence, QB competition big questions for Redskins

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams is not at Washington Redskins training camp because of a contract dispute.

This camp will be defined by his absence and the three-way quarterback competition among first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, trade acquisition Case Keenum and longtime backup Colt McCoy. Williams’ status is the biggest question of many facing the team the next several weeks.

Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday there’s “no update” on Williams. Team President Bruce Allen said last week Williams “should be” at camp, adding he was not concerned.

Allen did not want to handicap the quarterback race other than to say McCoy returning from an injury that cost him offseason workouts will give him a real chance to compete.