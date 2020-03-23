Russell Wilson and Ciara are supporting Seattle with 1 million meals

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Next to New York, no state has been more impacted by the coronavirus pandemic than Washington state.

BREAKING: The Department of Health reports one new death as the number of coronavirus cases is at almost 2,000 >> https://t.co/OTZXiVkeQb Article continues below ... — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) March 22, 2020

As of Sunday afternoon, the state of Washington had nearly 2,000 cases and 95 deaths.

But early last week, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, music superstar Ciara, were putting plans in motion to help those suffering during these trying times.

The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @Ciara & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/TMUkkwjDV6 Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica

Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/i2oJnQoOgb — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 18, 2020

Russell Wilson was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, but grew up in Richmond, Virginia. After high school, he played three years at North Carolina State before returning to the Midwest to finish his college career at Wisconsin.

But like many pro athletes, Wilson has built a new home in Seattle and become the face of the franchise that drafted him. He has spent his entire 8-year career with the Seahawks, and on April 16 of last year, Seattle made their quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL, signing him to a 4-year, $140 million contract that runs through 2023.

"This has been Russell Wilson's franchise for several years. This morning, finally, it's official. He's always deserved more credit than he's received."@ColinCowherd on Wilson becoming the highest-paid NFL player pic.twitter.com/xytIB3ODrw — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 16, 2019

On that same day, Wilson paid a visit to Seattle Children’s hospital.

Needless to say, Wilson – a 7-time Pro Bowler who helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in 2013 – loves Seattle and the city loves him back.

Food Lifeline is under the umbrella of Feeding America, a nonprofit network of food banks across the nation that feeds nearly 50 million individuals on an annual basis. It is located in Western Washington and provides 134,000 meals to community members on a daily basis.

Thank you @DangeRussWilson and @ciara for your generous donation. Your gift helps Food Lifeline feed 1,000,000 meals. Thank you for supporting your neighbors. Western WA wouldn't be the same without you. #DangerussWilson #NoTime2Sleep #GoHawks #12thMan https://t.co/byNLSr2chF — Food Lifeline (@FoodLifeline) March 18, 2020

Those wishing to support their local food bank can locate those food banks and donate here.