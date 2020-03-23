Russell Wilson and Ciara are supporting Seattle with 1 million meals

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Next to New York, no state has been more impacted by the coronavirus pandemic than Washington state.

As of Sunday afternoon, the state of Washington had nearly 2,000 cases and 95 deaths.

But early last week, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, music superstar Ciara, were putting plans in motion to help those suffering during these trying times.

Russell Wilson was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, but grew up in Richmond, Virginia. After high school, he played three years at North Carolina State before returning to the Midwest to finish his college career at Wisconsin.

But like many pro athletes, Wilson has built a new home in Seattle and become the face of the franchise that drafted him. He has spent his entire 8-year career with the Seahawks, and on April 16 of last year, Seattle made their quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL, signing him to a 4-year, $140 million contract that runs through 2023.

On that same day, Wilson paid a visit to Seattle Children’s hospital.

Needless to say, Wilson – a 7-time Pro Bowler who helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in 2013 – loves Seattle and the city loves him back.

Food Lifeline is under the umbrella of Feeding America, a nonprofit network of food banks across the nation that feeds nearly 50 million individuals on an annual basis. It is located in Western Washington and provides 134,000 meals to community members on a daily basis.

Those wishing to support their local food bank can locate those food banks and donate here.

 