Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Signs Extension Reportedly Worth Over $500M

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking steps to ensure franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes spends his entire NFL career in Kansas City.

To ensure that, the Chiefs are adding two years to Mahomes' contract in a reworked contract that ties him to Kansas City through the 2033 season, the team announced Wednesday. While the Chiefs didn't disclose how much Mahomes will make, the extension will increase the total value of his deal to $504.75 million, ESPN reported. This will make it the first NFL deal valued at over half a billion dollars.

As part of the new deal, Mahomes can reportedly make up to $522.25 million through incentives and escalators.

Starting next season, when the new money kicks in, the deal is set to average $64 million per season, which sets an NFL record for average annual value. Prior to the reworked deal, Mahomes had six years and $265.7 million remaining on his contract through 2031. Mahomes signed that deal in July 2020, agreeing to a 10-year, $450 million extension at the time.

With Mahomes’ deal reworked and his future in Kansas City secured, all eyes will be set on his return to the field this season. He suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee in a late-season December matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and his return to the field is still unknown.

Mahomes has participated in 7-on-7 drills in Chiefs' minicamp this week, but not team drills. He also practiced in 7-on-7 drills in organized team activities (OTAs) earlier this spring. Even though Mahomes' timeline remains uncertain, the fact that he's participating in 7-on-7 drills roughly three months before the regular season begins should be a positive development.

The new deal could keep Mahomes in Kansas City for the rest of his career and further solidify his future with the franchise as it transitions to a younger roster. Now, attention turns to his recovery and whether the Chiefs can quickly reestablish themselves atop the AFC.