Myles Garrett Odds: Will Star Pass-Rusher Dominate With Rams?

Arguably the NFL's best player just joined one of the NFL's best teams.

Expect fireworks in L.A.

The football world was shocked this week when the Los Angeles Rams traded for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Garrett, 30, had spent each of his nine professional seasons with the Cleveland Browns, enjoying a surplus of individual success but only participating in three playoff games total.

Let's check out the odds for how Garrett's first season in L.A. might go down, at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 4.

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Myles Garrett regular-season specials

To record 20+ sacks: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

To record over 20.75 sacks (Rams record): +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

To record over 23.25 sacks (Single-season record): +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

To record 5+ sacks in a single regular-season game: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

To record 20+ sacks and Rams win Super Bowl: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

To record 0.5+ sacks in every regular-season game played (Minimum 14): +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Myles Garrett spent nine seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the Rams this week (Getty Images).

Football fans are still wrapping their heads around this one.

The Rams were just a game away from the Super Bowl last season, falling to NFC West rival Seattle in the NFC Championship Game by only four points.

L.A. started this offseason by trading for star cornerback Trent McDuffie, and have now landed a two-time Defensive Player of the Year that many view as the best player in the league, regardless of position.

Garrett is a five-time first-team All-Pro selection, seven-time Pro Bowler, and just last season set the single-season record for sacks (23). He has eight consecutive seasons of at least 10 sacks, and he led the NFL in tackles for loss each of the last two seasons.

In terms of Garrett reaching 20 sacks, he's only done that once in his career (last season). Prior to that, his career high for a season was 16.