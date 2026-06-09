2026 NFL Odds: Back Sean McVay to Win Second COY Award

The number of Sundays without NFL football is quietly creeping towards single digits.

The biggest move made this offseason was a stunner on the first day of June, with the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams, acquiring the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.

After losing a nail-biter to the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC title game, the ultra-aggressive Rams made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to add what they hope is the final piece of a championship puzzle.

The Rams are now as low as +500 to win it all next year, the shortest odds on the board.

While they are the rightful favorite, considering their abundance of talent on both sides of the ball, is there a better way to bet on their success and get some juicier odds?

Well, Rams head coach Sean McVay is 40-1 to win NFL Coach of the Year.

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Granted, this award often goes to the coach of the team who generally overachieves preseason expectations the most … but it doesn't always go to that coach.

In 2019, John Harbaugh won it after leading the Baltimore Ravens to a gaudy 14-2 record. The Ravens had made the playoffs the year prior, and were not a surprise contender, so their coach won the award by simply winning a lot of football games.

In 2007, the New England Patriots went 16-0, and head coach Bill Belichick was named Coach of the Year.

You catch my drift: The award can be won by simply dominating the competition, and the Rams have the talent to do just that.

The Rams will lean on the duo of Sean McVay and Matt Stafford to make a Super Bowl run (Getty Images).

There is also a scenario where Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is 38 years old, potentially misses a few games due to injury. Under these circumstances, McVay would have a chance, from a narrative perspective, to garner lots of support by possibly winning with a backup quarterback.

In short, the Rams have the talent to flirt with 14- or 15-plus wins, and considering the odds, that makes McVay a good sleeper candidate to win the hardware.

PICK: Sean McVay (40-1) to win Coach of the Year