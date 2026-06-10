National Football League
J.J. McCarthy States Desire To Remain With Vikings After Kyler Murray Signing
National Football League

J.J. McCarthy States Desire To Remain With Vikings After Kyler Murray Signing

Updated Jun. 10, 2026 6:56 p.m. ET

J.J. McCarthy didn't seem to fully establish himself as the Minnesota Vikings' QB1 in his first year as a starter in 2025, leading the team to sign Kyler Murray this offseason. However, that move didn't convince McCarthy to pursue a trade this offseason. 

McCarthy spoke to the media and made his intentions known on whether he was interested in exploring other teams this offseason. 

"I think I made it very clear that I wanted to be here before I got here," McCarthy told reporters following one of the Vikings' minicamp practices. "I love this organization. I love this coaching staff. I absolutely love these players to death." 

While the Vikings went 9-8 in McCarthy's first season as the starting quarterback, their offense notably took a step back from their 2024 campaign and missed the playoffs. McCarthy was marred by injuries and inconsistent play, throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Vikings went 6-4 in the 10 games McCarthy started, but he missed seven games due to a high ankle sprain, a concussion and a fracture in his throwing hand.

Questions about McCarthy's future in Minnesota began during the season, even though the team used a top-10 pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft. The signing of Murray ignited the rumors even more, with the team signing the veteran quarterback following his release from the Cardinals in March. 

Murray's time leading the Cardinals’ offense was cut short last season due to a severe foot injury in Week 5, only appearing in five games in which he completed 926 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Even if McCarthy was not seeking a trade, having a veteran like Murray in the quarterback room still brings competition ahead of the season, and leaves questions about who will lead the offense. Carson Wentz also returned to the Vikings' quarterback room this offseason. 

But as McCarthy is set to compete for the starting job in training camp, there’s one thing that he's sure of: his place in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system ahead of the 2026 season.

"This is where I want to be. I feel like I can thrive in this system. Everything played exactly how I wanted it to; I wouldn’t change a thing," McCarthy said.

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