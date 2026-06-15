Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Reportedly Looking To Enter NFL Supplemental Draft

One of the biggest controversies in recent college football history might soon reach a resolution.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is set to apply for entry in the NFL Supplemental Draft, NFL Network reported Monday. Sorsby's lawyers also to withdraw their lawsuit against the NCAA, which would allow him to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, NFL Network added in its report.

Sorsby's decision to seek entry in the NFL Supplemental Draft came a week after a Texas judge granted him an injunction against the NCAA, allowing him to play for Texas Tech in the 2026 season amid his gambling scandal. However, the NCAA, the Big 12 and other college administrators have pushed for Sorsby to receive a greater punishment than a two-game suspension in recent days. Both the NCAA and Big 12 made filings in separate courts on Monday to try to overrule the decision made last week.

News of the scandal broke in April, when Sorsby checked himself into rehab for a sports gambling addiction. He admitted to placing over $90,000 over four years in May, while court documents showed that Sorsby placed at least 40 wagers against Indiana or his teammates during his time with the program (2022-23).

Sorsby transferred from Indiana to Cincinnati before the 2024 season. He transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech this past offseason, joining the Red Raiders as one of the top players in the portal.

If approved, Sorsby could become the first player selected in the NFL Supplemental Draft since 2019. He also might be one of the more highly-touted players to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft in quite some time. Some 2027 NFL mock drafts had Sorsby as a first-round pick. With that in mind, Sorsby could become the first player taken in the first round of the NFL Supplemental Draft since 1992.

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang recently gave Sorsby a Round 2 grade, but believes he has a high ceiling.

"There was not a player in the 2026 draft class with a higher ceiling and lower floor than Sorsby, so projecting where he would have been selected is a more complicated hypothetical than it might appear," Rang wrote.

Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions at Cincinnati in 2025.



