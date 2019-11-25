NFL Today, Week 12

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. The Rams (6-4) welcome the high-scoring Ravens for the L.A. Coliseum’s first Monday night game since LA’s epic 54-51 win over the Chiefs last season. … Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, acquired in a trade with the Rams on Oct. 15, has two interception returns for TDs with Baltimore (8-2). … Rams safety Eric Weddle played three seasons with Baltimore through last year. Weddle is second on the LA defense with 72 tackles and is the longest-tenured starter in the Rams’ secondary after two trades and John Johnson’s season-ending injury. … The Ravens’ six-game winning streak is the longest current run in the NFL and the team’s best since 2000, when they won their first Super Bowl. … The Ravens have won four straight games by 14 points or more.