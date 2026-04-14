2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Who Joins Fernando Mendoza on List of Best Quarterbacks?

We all know that Fernando Mendoza is the top quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the Las Vegas Raiders almost certainly set to select him with the No. 1 overall pick. But who are the other top quarterbacks in this year's draft class? Well, that's much harder to gauge.

In my ranking of the top 150 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, I only have three quarterbacks projected to be selected in the first two days of the draft. There is some intriguing quarterback talent, though, that could go early in Day 3.

So, who are the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft? Here are my top seven.

7. Drew Allar, Penn State

Drew Allar put up productive numbers in his Penn State career. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

A classic dropback passer with an ideal frame and arm, Allar offers the basic building blocks worthy of developing.

6. Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Could North Dakota State's Cole Payton be one of the top value picks in this year's draft? (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With only one year as a starter, Payton is as raw as it gets. But the 6-foot-3, 232-pound southpaw has plenty of arm and is a powerful and instinctive runner.

5. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Taylen Green shined at the combine. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

He's easily the biggest and most athletic of this QB class, yet lacks his counterparts’ accuracy. Thus begs the question: If a team is looking to develop a signal-caller, why not gamble on the one with the highest upside?

4. Carson Beck, Miami (Fla.)

Carson Beck was able to lead Miami (Fla.) to the national championship game this past season. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In some circles, Beck might be better known for his mistakes than his successes, but he’s battle-tested, a gifted natural passer and offers prototypical size. He is one of the few QBs in this class with a realistic shot of eventually being an NFL starter.

3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier was viewed as a potential first-round pick entering the 2025 season.. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

A propensity for risky throws and an injury-marred senior campaign are clear red flags, but Nussmeier has the grit, smarts and arm talent required for NFL success. He may never prove to be a frontline starter in the NFL, but he should carve out a long career, justifying a Day 2 selection.

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Ty Simpson has gained some potential first-round buzz in the weeks leading up to the draft. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

Simpson, a former 5-star recruit, torched the SEC for 28 touchdowns and a conference-leading 3,567 yards in his lone season as a starter in Tuscaloosa, showing the pro-caliber accuracy to project as a future NFL starter. The traits were obvious during the throwing session at the Combine, all but cementing his position as the No. 2 quarterback in this class. Simpson has a quick release, plenty of zip and excellent touch to make every NFL throw — but there were some "deer in the headlights" moments on his game tape. Moreover, the track record of quarterbacks selected in the first round with 20 or fewer starts (Simpson has 15) is a bright red flag.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza seems set to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft class after leading Indiana to the national title this past season. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Mendoza doesn’t possess the strongest arm of this class, nor is he the most dynamic running threat. He is, however, the consensus top quarterback, offering an exceptional blend of anticipation, accuracy and poise to project as a longtime, high-level NFL starter.



