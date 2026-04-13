2026 NFL Draft: The Book on Texas Tech Edge David Bailey

There is always a place in the NFL for a high-motor pass rusher with cat-like quickness and an exceptional closing burst. Given the importance of disrupting the quarterback’s rhythm and timing in a passing league, it is easy to understand why teams are buzzing about Texas Tech’s David Bailey as the premier edge rusher in the 2026 draft class.

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Bailey terrorized opponents in the Big 12, displaying a freakish array of pass-rush maneuvers that showcased his ability to "bend and burst" around the corner. Additionally, his ability to elude and evade blockers with various "dip-and-rip" maneuvers and spin moves kept opponents guessing about how to neutralize the sack machine on the edge.

The All-American finished the 2025 season with 14.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and 52 total tackles for the Red Raiders, all career bests. Bailey recorded at least a share of a sack in 11 of the team’s 14 games. Plus, he amassed 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in the five games the Red Raiders played against teams that finished the season ranked in the AP Top 25.

David Bailey closes in on Oregon QB Dante Moore during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal in January. In the game, Bailey had nine tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and two passes defensed. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his lone season at Texas Tech, Bailey notched 81 total pressures, nearly eclipsing his production as a three-year player at Stanford (91 total pressures, 14.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss). While his significant increase in production with the Red Raiders will prompt scouts to dig deeper into his development at Stanford, Bailey's consistent dominance will pique the interest of coaches and scouts looking for a disruptive defender.

Bailey has surged into top-five consideration and there are rumors that the New York Jets are interested in him at No. 2 overall. Given the buzz surrounding Bailey’s rapid rise up the charts, it is the perfect time to break down his game.

The Upside

Flat out, Bailey scares offensive coordinators and quarterbacks. He can win with power (bull rush) or pizzazz (dip-and-rip move, spin move, speed rush) to track down the QB from the front or backside.

As a spectacular athlete with an elite combination of speed, explosiveness and agility, Bailey terrorized Big 12 opponents off the edges. He displays exceptional balance and body control, turning the corner like a Formula 1 race car, hugging the curve. With few offensive linemen possessing the kick-step quickness to match his first step or the agility and anchor to snuff out his power moves, Bailey flashes "take over the game" potential off the edges.

Bailey shows his speed off the edge at the NFL Scouting Combine. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

In addition, he shows a keen sense of timing and sequencing as the designated playmaker on stunts. Bailey’s athleticism enables him to shoot through cracks and creases to wreak havoc in the backfield. Whether he records tackles for losses, sacks or forced fumbles, his splash-play potential will impact how NFL opponents prepare to face him and his supporting cast.

The Downside

Despite Bailey’s success as a destructive force at Texas Tech, the pass-rushing specialist is more one-dimensional than most top-five edge prospects. He operates extensively in "hunt" mode, with his sack obsession and freakish athletic traits producing splash plays at key moments. However, his aggressive, speed rush-centric approach will enable top offensive tackles to sit heavy on his "blow by" move while also anticipating any counter-tactics Bailey uses.

Although his nonstop motor and relentlessness led to some pressure and sacks late in the down, Bailey is unable to disrupt the flow and rhythm of the passing game when his speed rush is neutralized.

As a run defender, his limitations show up when he is unable to run around or through blockers on the way to the ball. He struggles to disengage from blockers when he is locked up at the line. In addition, Bailey’s size and lack of length make it easier for opponents to attack him at the line and move him off his designed maneuvers.

With some opponents opting to take him into the phone booth, Bailey must develop better disengagement techniques to avoid being viewed as the weak link of the run defense.

Colin Cowherd: Why Jets should draft David Bailey at No. 2 overall

The Verdict

Coaches and scouts looking for a designated pass rusher will acknowledge Bailey’s potential as a disruptive player. Although his unorthodox game is built on a simple three-item menu featuring the speed, dip-and-rip and spin moves, Bailey is nearly unstoppable when he correctly times the snap and races around the corner to harass the quarterback. As a speed-rushing demon with explosive quickness and exceptional body control, he reminds me of three-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, who has amassed 71.0 sacks over seven seasons, including 16.5 in 2025 for the New York Giants.

While Bailey must refine his game to make his simplistic approach consistently successful against elite offensive tackles, he possesses the tools to develop into an annual double-digit sack artist in a system that accentuates his playmaking potential.